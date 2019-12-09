Celtic fans split on Jonny Hayes after Old Firm performance

Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Celtic won the Scottish League Cup for the fourth year in a row on Sunday afternoon, beating rivals Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park.

The Bhoys went into the game having won three of the previous four League Cup finals, so they were considered favourites for the win despite Odsonne Edouard only being fit for the bench.

Neil Lennon's side were actually second best for much of the game, with Rangers testing goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a number of occasions before Celtic struck.

Christopher Jullien sneaked in at the back post to score the only goal of the game, and Forster saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos to ensure Celtic managed to hang on with 10 men after Jeremie Frimpong's red card.

It's yet another trophy for Celtic to celebrate, even if it wasn't exactly the most convincing display, and the split views on Jonny Hayes summed up a less-than-ideal performance coupled with battling characteristics.

Hayes, 32, was again pressed into action at left back despite Boli Bolingoli being named on the bench, and his performance really divided opinion.

Some felt that the Irishman was 'abysmal' and 'not good enough', believing that it's time to just accept that he isn't good enough for Celtic and never will be.

Others took a completely opposite view, branding Hayes' display a 'masterclass' and 'a credit to Celtic' because he fought through injury for the club, and deserves a new contract.

Never want to see Lewis Morgan in a Celtic top again embarrassing and Hayes definitely isn’t good enough — Jason Smith (@jaysmith07) December 8, 2019

The Johnny Hayes experiment has run out of steam. He’s been abysmal. #celtic — Irons (@_zsipod_) December 8, 2019

Jonny Hayes worst player I’ve seen — Declan Dunbar (@Declandunbar) December 8, 2019

you can’t sit here & tell me that Lewis Morgan & Jonny Hayes are Celtic class. Miles off it! — Adam Shaw (@AdamShaw02) December 8, 2019

Jonny Hayes is never good enough for us — Danielle C (@Dani1987C) December 8, 2019

Jonny Hayes is having a mare. — David Wilson (@DavieTheBuddie) December 8, 2019

Yes Forster was good, but that was a Jonny Hayes masterclass — Shaun (@shaunthetim) December 8, 2019

Give Jonny Hayes a new contract — James Patrick (@martyonerous) December 8, 2019

Say this almost every big game that Jonny Hayes plays, but fair play what a guy gives his all for Celtic — Adam Lynch (@AdamLynch27) December 8, 2019

He might not be our greatest player but Jonny Hayes gives you absolutely everything. A credit to Celtic. — Chris (@chris91q) December 8, 2019

Ive made a decision.

Will never slate Jonny Hayes again.

Dont care if hes limited the guy crawled off the park today with multiple injuries. — Shaysda (@shaysda) December 8, 2019

Jonny Hayes though. Half a leg yesterday but what a shift he put in. You’d want him in the trenches with you. — Stephen McLaughlin (@BhoyPapa) December 9, 2019