Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans split on Jonny Hayes after Old Firm performance

Olly Dawes
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Joe Aribo of Rangers challenged by Jonny Hayes and Callum McGregor of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic won the Scottish League Cup for the fourth year in a row on Sunday afternoon, beating rivals Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park.

The Bhoys went into the game having won three of the previous four League Cup finals, so they were considered favourites for the win despite Odsonne Edouard only being fit for the bench.

Neil Lennon's side were actually second best for much of the game, with Rangers testing goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a number of occasions before Celtic struck.

 

Christopher Jullien sneaked in at the back post to score the only goal of the game, and Forster saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos to ensure Celtic managed to hang on with 10 men after Jeremie Frimpong's red card.

It's yet another trophy for Celtic to celebrate, even if it wasn't exactly the most convincing display, and the split views on Jonny Hayes summed up a less-than-ideal performance coupled with battling characteristics.

Hayes, 32, was again pressed into action at left back despite Boli Bolingoli being named on the bench, and his performance really divided opinion.

Johnny Hayes of Celtic battles for possession with James Tavernier of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

Some felt that the Irishman was 'abysmal' and 'not good enough', believing that it's time to just accept that he isn't good enough for Celtic and never will be.

Others took a completely opposite view, branding Hayes' display a 'masterclass' and 'a credit to Celtic' because he fought through injury for the club, and deserves a new contract.

