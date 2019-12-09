Modern Warfare: How to get CoD Points (CP) for free

A guide for how you get CoD Points (CP) for free in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1 has been out for nearly a week and a lot has happened with Infinity Ward returning Shoot House 24/7 following backlash from fans over its removal. One of the many questions fans have frequently asked about the first season is how to get CoD Points (CP) for free, and there is a simple answer to this dilemma but with the downside that it's bloody difficult to achieve.

Activision didn't have loot boxes or microtransactions in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare at launch as their previous business model was vetoed in favour of seasons inspired by Fortnite. This is where the series' Season 1 Battle Pass becomes relevant as it includes 100 tiers for players to climb.

The introduction of Season 1 also comes with CoD Points that can be attained for free or by forking up some money.

How do you get CoD Points (CP) for free in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare?

You get CoD Points (CP) for free in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare by levelling up in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Levelling up in the Battle Pass unlocks rewards at certain tiers, and this includes 100 CoD Points.

The tier levels for CoD Points can be found below:

100 COD Points - Tier 6 (free)

100 COD Points - Tier 12 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 17 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 23 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 32 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 41 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 48 (free)

100 COD Points - Tier 56 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 66 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 74 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 82 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 91 (premium)

100 COD Points - Tier 98 (free)

Aside from committing a lot of time to playing Call Of Duty Modern Warfare to get CoD Points for free, another way you can attain the currency is by simply purchasing them from the store with real money.

The first Battle Pass for Modern Warfare has only been available to purchase, but you could technically unlock the Season 2 Battle Pass at the cost of no real-life money if you reach tier 98.

This is because the Season 1 Battle Pass will reward you with a total of 1,300 CoD Points as you climb the ladder to tier 98, and this amount would cover the expenses of the next season.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.