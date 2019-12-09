Bryce Hosannah's call-up for Leeds first team shows he still has a chance

Leeds youngster was on the bench at the weekend.

Leeds United youngster Bryce Hosannah took a big step in his career at the club this weekend even though he did not play.

The 20-year-old was named on the bench for the Whites for the first time in his career, earning a show of trust from Marcelo Bielsa.

As teammate Robbie Gotts knows, Hosannah may have to wait a while for his first appearance, but simply getting onto the bench and into the matchday squad is a very positive step.

Hosannah signed for Leeds in 2017 after a successful trial, having been released by Crystal Palace.

He was among Leeds' best under-23 players in his first season, but last year he suffered two spells on the sidelines with injuries which hampered his progress.

He featured in pre-season for the Whites on the tour to Australia and for now, he remains in Marcelo Bielsa's plans.

Luke Ayling is the first choice right-back, so it won't be easy to get in.

Stuart Dallas has filled in for him too when he has been out, but for now the Northern Irishman is being utilised in a midfield role with Adam Forshaw out injured.

The door is slightly ajar for Hosannah, and if he gets an opportunity, he has to make it count.

His call-up is a show from Bielsa that the 20-year-old can still make it.