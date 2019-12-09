Quick links

Championship

Bryce Hosannah's call-up for Leeds first team shows he still has a chance

Dan Coombs
Bryce Hosannah of Leeds controls the ball against Tahith Chong of Manchester United during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds youngster was on the bench at the weekend.

Bryce Hosannah of Leeds controls the ball against Tahith Chong of Manchester United during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July...

Leeds United youngster Bryce Hosannah took a big step in his career at the club this weekend even though he did not play.

The 20-year-old was named on the bench for the Whites for the first time in his career, earning a show of trust from Marcelo Bielsa.

As teammate Robbie Gotts knows, Hosannah may have to wait a while for his first appearance, but simply getting onto the bench and into the matchday squad is a very positive step.

 

Hosannah signed for Leeds in 2017 after a successful trial, having been released by Crystal Palace.

He was among Leeds' best under-23 players in his first season, but last year he suffered two spells on the sidelines with injuries which hampered his progress.

He featured in pre-season for the Whites on the tour to Australia and for now, he remains in Marcelo Bielsa's plans.

Luke Ayling is the first choice right-back, so it won't be easy to get in.

Stuart Dallas has filled in for him too when he has been out, but for now the Northern Irishman is being utilised in a midfield role with Adam Forshaw out injured.

The door is slightly ajar for Hosannah, and if he gets an opportunity, he has to make it count. 

His call-up is a show from Bielsa that the 20-year-old can still make it.

Bryce Joseph Hosannah of Leeds United FC fights for ball during their match with the Myanmar National League All Star football team at Thuwana football staduim in Yangon on May 9, 2018. -...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch