Remembering Bis of Harlem Spartans: Age, real name, tributes

Witnesses have been urged to come forward and share any information they may have.

The death of Bis Harlem has shaken fans, and since the news, many have wondered about his age.

He was a member of the London drill group Harlem Spartans, and his real name is actually Crosslom Davis. The group are incredibly popular, and currently, they boast an impressive 90,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. They are known for such tracks as 'Call Me A Spartan', 'Riders', 'Calling My Line', 'Bands' and 'Findin Nemo'.

The drill scene still remains a controversial one, but within it, the collective is well respected, recently releasing the single 'K's and O's' to positive feedback from fans.

Tragically, they have just lost a member...

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

Locals lay flowers next to a crime scene on December 7, 2019 in Deptford, England. Crosslom Davis, 20, known by the stage name Bis, was the second member of the drill group Harlem Spartans...

The death of Bis Harlem

As reported by The Independent, Crosslom was stabbed and pronounced dead just after 3.30 am on Friday, December 6th 2019 in Deptford, southeast London.

Although he has not been formally identified as of yet, officials are confident that the deceased is Crosslom, and so, his next-of-kin has been notified.

The investigation into the young man's death is being led by Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, who said in the following statement: “While we tirelessly work to piece together the events that sadly led to a young man losing his life, I would appeal to those who have information to do the right thing and speak to us."

He continued: “If you saw anything out of the ordinary, no matter how insignificant you think it is, then please contact my team as a matter of urgency, as your information could prove vital to our inquiries and could help bring those responsible for this heinous violent act to justice.”

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

Rest up bis pic.twitter.com/NMe21cvjth — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) December 6, 2019

Bis Harlem Spartans: Age

As highlighted by the earlier source, Crosslom was just 20-years-old.

They draw attention to numerous stabbings which occurred on the same day, including the death of 22-year-old Exauce Ngimbi, who was murdered in Hackney, east London twelve hours before news of Crosslom's horrific passing.

A third victim - they are unrelated attacks - was also stabbed in what officials suspect was a robbery in the surrounding area of Harrods in Knightsbridge, west London. The 26-year-old -Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Araimi - was heading home after visiting a restaurant, and as reported by the Metro, was pronounced dead at the scene at roughly 1 am.

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman?

Police Officers guard a crime scene on December 7, 2019 in Deptford, England. Crosslom Davis, 20, known by the stage name Bis, was the second member of the drill group Harlem Spartans to...

Tributes to Bis Harlem flood Twitter

Family, friends and fans have since taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the rapper.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

The Harlem Spartans story is tragic one of the biggest what If’s in UK music. Rest up Bis — LOCAL MC OUT NOW!!! (@Ty_Sleepz) December 6, 2019

#RIPBis one of the realest ones out there rest easy bro @bisharlem ❤️ — Hopez Beats (@Hopezbeats) December 6, 2019

RIP Bis Harlem, he was too cold wid it fr. Rest easy young king — Inside Life (@boogieramz) December 6, 2019

In other news, get to know the cast of Merry Happy Whatever.