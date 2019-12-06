Fans heartbroken over the death of Bis Harlem: "Thoughts and prayers are with your family"

A number of his fans have taken to Twitter to pay their respects.

Fans of Bis Harlem are shaken to hear of his death. 

Recently, the hashtag '#RIP Bis' has been trending on Twitter with the news that the drill artist associated with Harlem Spartans has died. 

A tweet from Lewisham MPS reads: "Police were called to Bronze Street, SE8 at 03:00hrs on Fri, 6 Dec following a report of a stabbing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene & initial inquiries are being carried out at pace. No arrests at this time. Got info? Call police quote CAD 836/6Dec or @CrimestoppersUK."

BBC report numerous stabbings

The BBC recently reported a stabbing on Bronze Street, offering further details, confirming that a man was fatally stabbed. 

The source details three incidents, one being Exauce Ngimbi, 22, who was attacked in Hackney, east London on Thursday afternoon. 

Then, they add that a 26-year-old man was found fatally wounded near Harrods in Knightsbridge, and that another victim was killed in Deptford, south-east London.

In relation to the Knightsbridge incident, they note that a victim "was found unconscious near to luxury department store Harrods just after midnight after police had been called over reports of a stabbing. He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene at 00:39 GMT. Another man was found injured and taken to hospital 'in a serious condition', police said." 

The Independent writes that Bis - real name Crosslom Davis - was one of the people killed, but that a formal identification is yet to be made. His next-of-kin has been informed. 

Fans react to the death of Bis Harlem 

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their respects. 

Harlem Spartans on Instagram

It's likely that a post honouring former member Bis will surface soon. He clearly had a lot of admirers and inspired a lot of people in the drill scene. 

