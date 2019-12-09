Best games of 2019 including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Fire Emblem Three Houses

A list of our best games of 2019 including the likes of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Fire Emblem Three Houses.

The Game Awards commence in a couple of days where title of the year will officially be crowned by Geoff Keighley and votes from a vast array of other publications. However, before then, we've decided to publish our very own best games of 2019 listicle so we can gush about some of our favourite experiences of the year including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Fire Emblem Three Houses.

Before we talk about our favourite video games of 2019, we'd like to credit The Outer Worlds as an honourable mention alongside Borderlands 3. The Outer Worlds is the Fallout and Mass Effect hybrid we've always wanted instead of 76 and Andromeda, and Borderlands 3 is a safe-blanket return to a formidable franchise that still succeeds in being funny and entertaining.

Stardew Valley also deserves a namedrop for its excellent update 1.4 that has introduced hundreds of changes, and Life Is Strange 2 is an incredibly compelling and heart-warming series of episodes that deserve to be played by everyone.

Now that we've provided honourable mentions to four titles we've thoroughly enjoyed this year, it's time to discuss what we regard as the best games of 2019. None of these titles are ranked but we do state which is our very own game of the year.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is the Star Wars game EA sorely needed to publish thanks to the justified backlash they received over Battlefront 2 and the cancelled project of Amy Hennig and Visceral Games.

While it's devoid of any originality thanks to copying the likes of Uncharted, Tomb Raider and Dark Souls, it really doesn't matter as Respawn Entertainment have still created a near-perfect cocktail that gets what Star Wars is all about.

The Dark Souls-inspired combat isn't too difficult or easy, the story is predictable but extremely well presented, the level design is intelligent as backtracking is never boring, and the visuals are top-notch.

With all of that being said, there is a huge negative in the form of its protagonist, Cal. Some have tried to stir controversy by insinuating that the character's boring because of being a dude, when the truth is that he would be just as bland and dull if he was a female or alien from another planet.

The problem with Cal is that he's a boyscout robot devoid of personality as his only purpose is to smile and teach children the morals of being good. This eliminates the possibility of any tension when trying to entertain the idea that he could be swayed by the dark side.

But, while Cal's a horrible bore who embodies why the dark side is more entertaining than the light, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is still an incredibly fun experience with serviceable to good characters everywhere else.

Trover Saves The Universe

Trover Saves The Universe is an experience you probably won't see on many other best games of 2019 lists, but we're proud to include it in ours as we shamelessly loved every minute.

It's true that the combat is simple and that it's not a technical masterpiece, but Trover Saves The Universe still managed to achieve the understated goal of being entertaining without overstaying its welcome.

Created by Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame, the video game boasts all of the improvised quirks and rambles of the hit television show that spoofs Back To The Future. Only you don't need an IQ of one billion to understand its jokes as there's no extremely complex wubba lubba dub dub to decipher with hardcore math.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

There was a lot of hoopla prior to the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield about its cut Pokedex, but it's impossible not to include the latest Game Freak instalment in our best games of 2019 list.

Not only has it been the best-selling exclusive in the United Kingdom as well as one of the best-selling titles worldwide, but it's also incredibly addictive and impossible not to enjoy.

With that being said, it'd be hard for any Pokémon game to not be enjoyable as there's just an addictive quality to capturing and training a vast assortment of Japanese creatures designed to sell toys. Plus, Pokémon battles will always be fun.

However, away from the series' model that is so hard to f**k up, Pokémon Sword and Shield has a world that is charming and a joy to explore. A part of us does miss the random encounters, but it's probably for the best that the game went in the direction of Dragon Quest XI by making encounters something players mostly have to initiate.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

We predict that the Resident Evil 2 Remake will take the Game Of The Year prize at The Game Awards on December 12th, and it's easy to understand why as it's a near flawless experience that has remarkably improved upon a retro classic that everybody loves.

As opposed to chasing and hide-and-seek simulators such as Outlast and Amnesia, Resident Evil 2 is what Survival Horror is truly all about. Rather than being an annoying bore that puts you in a shark tank without any weapons, Capcom instead recaptured the intense terror of having limited resources while being chased by an ungodly amount of zombies with an immoveable tank.

In addition to the above, the remake is also an incredible embodiment of how far the video game industry has progressed. Yes, the visuals are superficially superior, but the writing's also less clumsy, the performances are actually good, the gameplay isn't stiff or awkward, and it's less of a headache to move about and solve puzzles.

Not only that, but - and we can't believe we're saying this - the camera is a massive improvement on the fixed angles.

Dragon Quest XI S

We've already published an article as for why we strongly believe Dragon Quest XI S is the best JRPG of the decade, so we won't bore you by rambling on too much about why it's one of our favourite games of the year.

Admittedly, we didn't know whether we should include it in our best games of 2019 list thanks to the fact it's mainly a game published back in 2017 but on the Nintendo Switch with added content.

Yet, at the end of the day, not including it in our list would've been disingenuous as we would have had to gush about another title we didn't enjoy or love near as much.

To be as brief and blunt as possible, Dragon Quest XI S is an extraordinary achievement thanks to its party members, world, traditional JRPG gameplay and epic narrative. Its never-ending soundtrack is more annoying than elevator music, but it hardly matters when everything else is perfect.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice probably falls just short of the original Dark Souls and Bloodborne, but that doesn't mean it's bad in any capacity as Dark Souls and Bloodborne are both 10/10 masterpieces that are neigh on impossible to succeed.

There was some controversy earlier in the year about the game being too difficult and inaccessible, but that was wrong for people to complain about as Sekiro is for a niche audience and its popularity stems from its difficulty.

If the extremely difficult boss fights were any easier, then the game wouldn't have had the David vs. Goliath appeal that has made the Soulsborne genre so beloved. Make any 'git gud' jokes you want, but there isn't any other thrill equal to the satisfaction that comes with toppling a mighty foe that has kicked your backside to the curb a dozen times.

And this is why Sekiro is one of our best games of 2019. Plus, the Japanese aesthetics are gorgeous, the combat is a lot faster than Dark Souls with its own unique pros and cons, and there is a captivating story which is easier to grasp as it's not just hidden away in the lore and environment.

Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020, meaning it's one of many must-play experiences for console loyalists next year. It's very much like Divinity Original Sin in that regard, so hopefully Sony and Microsoft gamers will be able to take the time to experience the best PC game of the year when it becomes available for them.

For role-playing fanatics, Disco Elysium is simply a marvel thanks to the ridiculous amount of depth that can provide you with an experience that can truly be deemed your very own. Its detective story is dark, clever and hideous to look at and experience, but it can also occasionally be as witty and funny as a Monty Python sketch. This results in a sharp and captivating narrative that is varied and impossible to predict, making it impossible to stop playing as you always want to see what's going to happen next.

While a lot of RPGs promise that your experience will be unique depending on how you create your character, Disco Elysium is one of few that has actually delivers on its pledge. When you wake up as a hung-over slob with a headache too many of us are familiar with, you can choose to be a sensitive, intelligent or physical detective. Being an intelligent detective rewards you with an encyclopaedia that teaches you useful information, whereas being a sensitive guy makes you a dolt who knows very little thanks to the affects of not knowing when enough is enough.

Even if you're not a fan of table-top RPGs who is scared by the suggestion of playing something that lacks combat, Disco Elysium is a clever and intelligent title you must experience. The cold hard truth is that you may never complete it due to it being another game that suffers from being very long, but the amount of time you do spend with it will be better than most games you actually manage to finish.

Fire Emblem Three Houses (Game Of The Year)

The Game Awards can bestow the Game Of The Year crown on the likes of Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding and Control, but we feel that Fire Emblem Three Houses has massively been overlooked.

Turn-based combat does put a lot of people off, but Fire Emblem Three Houses is genuinely a masterful experience that almost anyone could love. And yes, it's so much better than just being the dream Harry Potter game that too many people have dubbed it.

There's a lot of ways to customise your units and there's a cinematic presentation to the battles of war that truly immerse you in the conflicts of aggression with bandits. As a new professor whose job it is to teach one of three houses, you're pretty much responsible for the lives of your student soldiers who you must command.

All of this brings about a great amount of weight when it comes to choices and battles as you are responsible for the lives of your units provided you play on Classic rather than the mistake which is Casual.

The monastery is obviously inspired by Hogwarts, but exploring its impressively large grounds is a blast thanks to the characters you can bond with having much more personality than a boy who is special because he was scarred. Most of the characters are wonderfully likeable and charming, which makes the dark enough story all the more compelling and thrilling.

Plus, in addition to all of the above, it has one of the best soundtracks of the year alongside Kingdom Hearts 3.