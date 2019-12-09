Who is in the Baylis and Harding advert? Actress and model brings the Christmas glamour

Baylis and Harding's Christmas advert features a rather familiar face.

No matter what you're doing or where you are, Christmas adverts will always find you at this time of year.

As soon as Halloween and Bonfire Night, especially, are out the way Christmas arrives with a wave of festive cheer as adverts and Christmas movies appear from out of the blue.

What makes Christmas adverts more special than ordinary ads, however, is the fact that they very often contain a famous face or two to help market whatever product is in the ad.

While the likes of Aldi and Sainsbury's have roped in some huge big-name stars for their ads this year, beauty firm Baylis and Harding have turned to a more unlikely source for their most recent advert.

Baylis & Harding's Christmas advert

The Baylis & Harding Christmas ad, which first made an appearance in 2018 and has been hitting our screens again this year, follows a beautifully recognisable woman as she readies herself for a festive family party.

Of course, plenty of Baylis & Harding products find their way into the advert alongside this stunning figure.

Who stars in the ad?

The woman starring in the advert is, of course, actress, model and TV personality Kelly Brook.

Kelly, who is a brand ambassador for Baylus & Harding, has regularly appeared on our TV screens over the years, particularly for ITV, and has proven that she's just the ticket for Baylis and Harding's Christmas beauty range.

What else might you know Kelly Brook from?

Kelly Brook made a name for herself in the mid-2000s with a number of film and TV appearances including roles in the likes of 2003's The Italian Job, the 2007 series Saturday-night dance extravaganza, Strictly Come Dancing as well as several appearances as herself in the 2009 series Moving Wallpaper.

Since the start of the 2010s, Kelly Brook has been involved in reality TV series, for the most part, appearing as a guest judge in Britain's Got Talent as well as having recurring appearances on Celebrity Juice and Loose Women among other things.