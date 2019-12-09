Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to Pedro rumour

Aston Villa fans celebrate following Anwar El Ghazi (22) of Aston Villa scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Derby County at...
Aston Villa have been linked with Chelsea winger Pedro.

Pedro of Chelsea shoots during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa may have signed three wingers over the summer, but they may still need to bring in one more wide man in January.

Anwar El Ghazi joined permanent after a strong loan spell last season, but he has been a little patchy so far in the Premier League.

Trezeguet has shown flashes of quality, but Jota hasn't really contributed much in the Premier League, meaning Jack Grealish has been forced to play out wide.

 

Signing a winger could be a priority for Villa, and The Telegraph claim that they're pursuing a deal for Chelsea wide man Pedro in January.

Dean Smith is allegedly keen on the Spaniard, who has just a few months left to run on his £100,000-a-week deal at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro has only made four Premier League appearances this season, as he has been pushed out by the likes of Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

Pedro of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The 32-year-old looks likely to move on in 2020, and Villa seemingly hope they can do a cut-price deal for him when the transfer window opens.

Villa fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with many really hoping that a deal is done, as they feel Pedro still has plenty to offer, believing he would be a 'class signing' whilst telling the club to get him signed up as soon as possible.

