Arsenal fans react to Granit Xhaka's display against West Ham United

John Verrall
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners over West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening.

Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka eyes the ball during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Arsenal at The London Stadium, in east London on December...

Granit Xhaka has still been slammed by Arsenal supporters, despite their victory over West Ham United.

Arsenal somehow turned around their match at the London Stadium, with a blistering display in the second half and went on to win 3-1.

The Gunners had been abject up until the point when Gabriel Martinelli hit the back of the net, and then the confidence seemed to flood back to the team.

 

Nicolas Pepe and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang managed to add further goals as Arsenal got their first win under the guidance of Freddie Ljungberg.

The hope is that Arsenal’s win will help to bring some positivity back to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Xhaka’s display still came under fierce criticism from Arsenal supporters.

Xhaka is far from the most popular player with the North London side, and he was partly at fault for the goal which Arsenal conceded in the contest.

Xhaka’s passing was also wayward at times, and Arsenal fans have ran out of patience with the Swiss international, despite their win.

Arsenal’s victory has lifted them up to ninth in the Premier League table, while West Ham have dropped into 16th place.

John Verrall

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

