Arsenal fans react to Granit Xhaka's display against West Ham United

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners over West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening.

Granit Xhaka has still been slammed by Arsenal supporters, despite their victory over West Ham United.

Arsenal somehow turned around their match at the London Stadium, with a blistering display in the second half and went on to win 3-1.

The Gunners had been abject up until the point when Gabriel Martinelli hit the back of the net, and then the confidence seemed to flood back to the team.

Nicolas Pepe and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang managed to add further goals as Arsenal got their first win under the guidance of Freddie Ljungberg.

The hope is that Arsenal’s win will help to bring some positivity back to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Xhaka’s display still came under fierce criticism from Arsenal supporters.

Xhaka is far from the most popular player with the North London side, and he was partly at fault for the goal which Arsenal conceded in the contest.

Xhaka’s passing was also wayward at times, and Arsenal fans have ran out of patience with the Swiss international, despite their win.

Xhaka should never play for Arsenal ever again. Half this team needs to get sold. — IrvingLBF (@IrvingLBF) December 9, 2019

Xhaka is a coward and brainless. Should be nowhere near this Arsenal team. Hook him off ASAP — James (@JDP__AFC) December 9, 2019

What these manager see in Xhaka!? Can someone explain please? #Xhaka — Pouria Foroohari (@pouriauk) December 9, 2019

How is granit xhaka a premier league footballer I just don’t understand — NaughtyNelson (@NaughtyyNelson) December 9, 2019

As if we didn't know this before but its crazy that Granit Xhaka is still an Arsenal player. Not only there are technical and mental deficiencies to his game but there is a lack of effort all together.The casual attitude and laziness is appalling and it rubs off on others #WHUARS — -- (@AFC_489) December 9, 2019

Xhaka is a complete donkey — Awkward Customer (@EduBudaBoss) December 9, 2019

Arsenal’s victory has lifted them up to ninth in the Premier League table, while West Ham have dropped into 16th place.