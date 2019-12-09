Quick links

Arsenal fans react after hearing Niko Kovac wants job

Olly Dawes
Niko Kovac has been linked with the vacant Arsenal job.

Arsenal take on West Ham United in the Premier League tonight, and they may have an interested onlooker in Niko Kovac.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery late last month, leaving Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge until Arsenal can find a permanent replacement for Emery.

A whole host of managers have been linked with the job, but no deal has been done for anybody yet, meaning Ljungberg will again be in charge for tonight's game at West Ham.

 

Goal now report that Kovac has not only communicated his interest in the Arsenal job to the Gunners, but is also planning to watch the game against West Ham tonight.

Kovac was also spotted at Everton's win over Chelsea on Saturday, so appears to be eyeing up a job in England, with Arsenal and the Toffees both seeking new managers.

The Croatian has been out of work since losing his job at Bayern Munich in November, as whilst he lost just eight games in his 65 in charge, his Bayern side were consistently unconvincing.

Kovac did though impress in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, so may still attract interest – but Arsenal fans don't appear to be all that keen on him.

Some believe that Kovac is 'another Emery', feeling that he isn't good enough for Arsenal, so bringing him in would be a 'terrible idea', noting that if he didn't impress with such a strong Bayern side, then he would have little chance with the Gunners.

