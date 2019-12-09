Arsenal fans react after hearing Niko Kovac wants job

Niko Kovac has been linked with the vacant Arsenal job.

Arsenal take on West Ham United in the Premier League tonight, and they may have an interested onlooker in Niko Kovac.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery late last month, leaving Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge until Arsenal can find a permanent replacement for Emery.

A whole host of managers have been linked with the job, but no deal has been done for anybody yet, meaning Ljungberg will again be in charge for tonight's game at West Ham.

Goal now report that Kovac has not only communicated his interest in the Arsenal job to the Gunners, but is also planning to watch the game against West Ham tonight.

Kovac was also spotted at Everton's win over Chelsea on Saturday, so appears to be eyeing up a job in England, with Arsenal and the Toffees both seeking new managers.

The Croatian has been out of work since losing his job at Bayern Munich in November, as whilst he lost just eight games in his 65 in charge, his Bayern side were consistently unconvincing.

Kovac did though impress in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, so may still attract interest – but Arsenal fans don't appear to be all that keen on him.

Some believe that Kovac is 'another Emery', feeling that he isn't good enough for Arsenal, so bringing him in would be a 'terrible idea', noting that if he didn't impress with such a strong Bayern side, then he would have little chance with the Gunners.

The last 3 will do not kovac https://t.co/pHVqxnx6lA — AFC TILL I DIE (@JamesJo89587516) December 8, 2019

I mean, he did do great things at Frankfurt. He was really underwhelming at Bayern though — Frosty (@AFCFrost) December 8, 2019

No. The manager of Bayern Munich is not challenging job, unless he is another Pep. — Skywalker (@realCliff_S) December 8, 2019

It’s a no from me — Henry Ellis (@HenryEllis1987) December 8, 2019

Another emery — Dergie Nyc (@NycDergie) December 8, 2019

The guy that Bayern players said after he left they had a better understanding of their positions? No. Need a leader who will want his own players not Sanllehi's agent buddies — BLT (@NaflanesrA) December 8, 2019

Not good enough — Stuart Boyd (@Stubo84) December 8, 2019

This would be a terrible idea — Rade (@RadeGooner) December 8, 2019

I don’t really want someone who failed at Bayern which is probably more difficult to do than succeed. — shane (@toadlad99) December 8, 2019

Unai 2.0 — Ronald (@ZEURES) December 8, 2019

Bang average

He was dreadful with Golden Croatian generation at the World Cup 2014



He finished with Eintracht 11th and 8th

Won a German cup tho

At Eintracht he had 38 wins, 20 draws and 33 losses

So 41% win rate



Almost bottled the league with Bayern last season. — Mr. Wengz (@CoygSZN) December 8, 2019

Kovac is another Emery right — Met. (@AFCMet) December 8, 2019

Come on he made bayern look bang average — mighty raccoon (@milehkevin) December 8, 2019