Arsenal fans react after hearing Chris Smalling rumour

Arsenal are being linked with Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

Arsenal haven't exactly impressed defensively this season, even since Unai Emery left the club last last month.

The Gunners brought in David Luiz back in August, but the Brazilian has formed an often-baffling partnership with Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

William Saliba only arrives next summer, and whilst there is potential in Calum Chambers and Rob Holding, that has been the case for some time now.

Signing another centre back in 2020 wouldn't be a huge shock, but the latest transfer rumours emerging over weekend certainly were a surprise.

The Mirror reported on Saturday night that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester Untited's Chris Smalling, with Everton and Leicester City also keen.

Smalling, 30, has been impressing on loan at Roma in Italy, having joined them from United back in August, but he will be back at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The defender has even put himself back in the England frame with his performances, and he seems to have done enough to impress Arsenal.

However, Arsenal fans aren't too impressed, praying that the rumour is a joke whilst suggesting that the club 'is finished', with other wondering just what has happened to the Gunners in order for them to be considering a player who United flogged.

Others think Smalling is even worse than Luiz and Sokratis, and just think the club have learned absolutely nothing from those signings by pursuing Smalling.

You're kidding me — 3’LD (@IvorianWinger) December 7, 2019

Unfortunately this is such an Arsenal signing. An average cheap harmless nice guy. — AFC Cormac (@LoftusCormac) December 7, 2019

Sokratis, Luiz didn't make this club learn. Do they? — JOKER: All I have are negative thoughts (@Arsenic_L) December 7, 2019

This club loves mediocrity I swear — Gooner Adam (@AdzCampbell91) December 7, 2019

We don’t need another clown in our defence — M.B (@Musab_Baig1) December 7, 2019

ho god please help us. Who the hell is running this club — peter john (@PisstolPeter) December 8, 2019

He is more useless and poor than Luiz and papa — Emmanuel Nuamah (@Kojo_nuamah) December 8, 2019

No, no don’t do that — Christian (@ChrstnMntlv0) December 8, 2019

OMG what's happening to this club — Boss (@boss_arsenal) December 8, 2019