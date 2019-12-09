Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react after hearing Chris Smalling rumour

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are being linked with Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

Arsenal haven't exactly impressed defensively this season, even since Unai Emery left the club last last month.

The Gunners brought in David Luiz back in August, but the Brazilian has formed an often-baffling partnership with Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

William Saliba only arrives next summer, and whilst there is potential in Calum Chambers and Rob Holding, that has been the case for some time now.

 

Signing another centre back in 2020 wouldn't be a huge shock, but the latest transfer rumours emerging over weekend certainly were a surprise.

The Mirror reported on Saturday night that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester Untited's Chris Smalling, with Everton and Leicester City also keen.

Smalling, 30, has been impressing on loan at Roma in Italy, having joined them from United back in August, but he will be back at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

AS Roma's English defender Chris Smalling (L) and Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku talk at the end of the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs AS Rome on December 6,...

The defender has even put himself back in the England frame with his performances, and he seems to have done enough to impress Arsenal.

However, Arsenal fans aren't too impressed, praying that the rumour is a joke whilst suggesting that the club 'is finished', with other wondering just what has happened to the Gunners in order for them to be considering a player who United flogged.

Others think Smalling is even worse than Luiz and Sokratis, and just think the club have learned absolutely nothing from those signings by pursuing Smalling.

Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch