Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers dropped from Stoke squad

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee appears to be struggling right now.

Things aren't going well for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Spurs loaned the USA international to Championship side Stoke City this past summer and despite a decent start to his temporary spell, he appears to be struggling at the moment.

Last week, the 21-year-old Tottenham centre-back was slaughtered by Potters fans for his performance in the 2-1 defeat by Blackburn Rovers.

And it looks like it's gone from bad to worse for Carter-Vickers, who was omitted entirely in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Hull City.

The young defender seems to have been treated a tad unfairly.

That's because he was deployed as a right-back by Michael O'Neill in the Blackburn defeat, the one where Stoke fans ripped him a new one on social media, but he's not a right-back.

Carter-Vickers is a centre-back and could be quite a good one in years to come.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino thought highly enough of him to give him quite a few senior appearances for the Lilywhites, though his most recent competitive outing was three years ago.

Still, he's only 21 and will undeniably improve, providing he's played in his right position.