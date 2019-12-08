Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans respond to Ryan Sessegnon’s tweet

Subhankar Mondal
Ryan Sessegnon played for Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Ryan Sessegnon’s post on Twitter following the win against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs enhanced their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season with a 5-0 hammering of Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sessegnon, who joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window, did not start the match, but the 19-year-old - who can operate as a left-winger or as a left-back - came on as a substitute in the 75th minute.

 

According to WhoScored, the former Fulham star had a pass accuracy of 100%, took seven touches, played five passes, and made one interception.

Sessegnon has taken to Twitter to revel in the win, and some Tottenham fans have responded to his message.

Progressing

Sessegnon is a very talented and promising young player, and the teenager will be a major figure at Tottenham in the coming years.

The youngster has yet to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but now that he is fully fit and available, his importance in the team will only grow under head coach Jose Mourinho.

