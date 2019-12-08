Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans stunned by Marouane Fellaini rumour

Shane Callaghan
Marouane Fellaini of Belgium looks on during the international friendly match between Belgium and Saudi Arabia at the King Baudouin Stadium on March 27, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign the Belgian midfielder.

Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United speak after Marouane Fellaini is shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester...

It was only a matter of time before Tottenham Hotspur were linked to a player that Jose Mourinho once worked with.

And that player right now is a certain Marouane Fellaini.

According to DH Net in Belgium, the newly-appointed Tottenham boss has phoned the 32-year-old midfielder to ask if he fancies a move to Spurs.

Fellaini is playing in China at the moment after leaving Manchester United, where he worked under the Portuguese head coach.

 

Tottenham have quite a few attacking midfielders, such as Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, but none of them have the same qualities as the towering Belgian.

Mourinho might well want to work with him again, but fans of the North London club on Twitter are clear that they don't want to see him join.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour:

It seems unlikely that this will happen.

After all, he's earning £235,000 per week in Asia and there's just no way that Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy would pay him anywhere near that amount.

Thankfully, the Tottenham supporters above don't have to worry about this one materialising too much.

Marouane Fellaini of Belgium looks on during the international friendly match between Belgium and Saudi Arabia at the King Baudouin Stadium on March 27, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch