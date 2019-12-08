Tottenham fans stunned by Marouane Fellaini rumour

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign the Belgian midfielder.

It was only a matter of time before Tottenham Hotspur were linked to a player that Jose Mourinho once worked with.

And that player right now is a certain Marouane Fellaini.

According to DH Net in Belgium, the newly-appointed Tottenham boss has phoned the 32-year-old midfielder to ask if he fancies a move to Spurs.

Fellaini is playing in China at the moment after leaving Manchester United, where he worked under the Portuguese head coach.

Tottenham have quite a few attacking midfielders, such as Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, but none of them have the same qualities as the towering Belgian.

Mourinho might well want to work with him again, but fans of the North London club on Twitter are clear that they don't want to see him join.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour:

Please no — thfc (@thfc45488373) December 8, 2019

nah we're not desperate — Rob Milburn (@milburn138) December 8, 2019

That is utter rubbish... — Bryan Ratcliffe (@bryan_rat) December 8, 2019

This is a funny joke — Camz❄️ (@camzsavage) December 8, 2019

It seems unlikely that this will happen.

After all, he's earning £235,000 per week in Asia and there's just no way that Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy would pay him anywhere near that amount.

Thankfully, the Tottenham supporters above don't have to worry about this one materialising too much.