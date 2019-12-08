Tottenham fans are not happy with the news regarding Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele missed Tottenham Hotspur's comfortable win against Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham fans are annoyed at the fact that Tanguy Ndombele is injured once again after he missed Spurs' 5-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Before the game, Spurs announced on their official Twitter account that Ndomebele was missing the game with a groin injury, with Harry Winks also missing the contest.

It's not the first time Ndombele is missing a Tottenham game because of an injury, as the Spurs faithful are frustrated that he is missing once again.

Ndombele moved to Tottenham in the summer in a big-money move and whilst he has showcased his talents, he hasn't been able to do it on a consistent basis because of his injuries.

It is now seemingly becoming a problem for the Frenchman and Spurs fans are not too pleased because they don't want him to become a player who spends most of his time in the treatment room.

A big second-half of the season awaits Ndombele because if he doesn't play enough games because of injury then it needs to be remembered that Mourinho wasn't the manager that signed him and he can easily find himself not part of his plans.

Either way, Spurs fans are frustrated by his situation, as they will be hoping he will be back in action pretty soon and proving his worth once again.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans on Ndombele's injury and absence for Cherries clash:

Ndombele needs gym and stop having post match munch on the high road. — Cenk (@ForzaYids) December 7, 2019

I love Tanguy. But we really paid this much money for an injury prone CM? — Ben (@MolesBen) December 7, 2019

His body can’t take the prem Tanguy — ritualsspursman (@ritualspursman) December 7, 2019

Injury FC back in full force I see — Aidan (@_thfcaidan) December 7, 2019

Hugely concerned with Ndombeles fragility. Doesn’t seem to have any fight in him to battle through. Hopefully Winks isn’t too bad either — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) December 7, 2019

That fellas the biggest fraud ever, injured 3 teams in less than half the season and we beat nearly £70 mill for him, joke! — LorcanMurray (@lorcan_murray) December 7, 2019

If Tanguy doesn’t improve his fitness levels he won’t make it in the PL. My guys been here for almost 6 months jfc. — Manny (@Mannythfc) December 7, 2019

I'd like to donate my groin to Tanguy Ndombadboy — Mourinho Szn (@MahatmaWayne) December 7, 2019

Spursy — Harry C (@HazSpur92) December 7, 2019