Tottenham fans are not happy with the news regarding Tanguy Ndombele

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur applauds fans following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...
Tanguy Ndombele missed Tottenham Hotspur's comfortable win against Burnley on Saturday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019

Tottenham fans are annoyed at the fact that Tanguy Ndombele is injured once again after he missed Spurs' 5-0 win over Burnley on Saturday. 

Before the game, Spurs announced on their official Twitter account that Ndomebele was missing the game with a groin injury, with Harry Winks also missing the contest. 

 

It's not the first time Ndombele is missing a Tottenham game because of an injury, as the Spurs faithful are frustrated that he is missing once again. 

Ndombele moved to Tottenham in the summer in a big-money move and whilst he has showcased his talents, he hasn't been able to do it on a consistent basis because of his injuries.

It is now seemingly becoming a problem for the Frenchman and Spurs fans are not too pleased because they don't want him to become a player who spends most of his time in the treatment room. 

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur...

A big second-half of the season awaits Ndombele because if he doesn't play enough games because of injury then it needs to be remembered that Mourinho wasn't the manager that signed him and he can easily find himself not part of his plans. 

Either way, Spurs fans are frustrated by his situation, as they will be hoping he will be back in action pretty soon and proving his worth once again.   

Here is a selection of Spurs fans on Ndombele's injury and absence for Cherries clash: 

