Tony Pulis impressed with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

Naby Keita had a very good game for Liverpool on Saturday.

Tony Pulis has praised Liverpool central midfielder Naby Keita on BBC Sport for his performance against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The former Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion boss, who is without a managerial job at the moment, was impressed with the display produced by Keita in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League.

Pulis said on BBC Sport: “Henderson has been sitting back and Naby Keita has been allowed to go forwards and help with the attacks.

“He is playing really well today, there have been some really good passes. That pass to Mo Salah for the third goal was spot on. Smashing performance.”

Good performance

Keita was making his first start in the Premier League for Liverpool against Bournemouth, and the 24-year-old played well.

The Guinea international was brilliant going forward, linked up well with his teammate Mohamed Salah, scored a goal, and provided an assist.

According to WhoScored, against Bournemouth, the former RB Leipzig star took three shots of which two were on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 94.7%, took 110 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles and two interceptions.

The midfielder will now hope to build on his performance against Bournemouth and get an extended run in manager Jurgen Klopp’s team.