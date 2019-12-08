Quick links

Arsenal

Tony Cascarino slams Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his actions in midweek

Amir Mir
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal reacts to defeat after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05, 2019 in London,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are sliding down the table in a very worrying fashion from the supporters perspective.

(L-R) Joe Willock and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on July 27, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Tony Cascarino has slammed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for 'berating' Joe Willock for not giving him the ball and misplacing his pass during Arsenal's defeat to Brighton on Thursday.

The TalkSport pundit claims it was 'totally out of order' for Aubameyang to react to his young Arsenal teammate like that, as Cascarino made it clear that he doesn't like what is happening at the Emirates.

Both Aubameyang and Willock started the game against Brighton, as Arsenal suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League.

 

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on Talkport (07/12/19 at 6:50 pm), Cascarino was highly critical of how a senior player reacted to his much younger teammate in midweek.

“There was an incident with Willock on Thursday night where he takes a bit of stick from Aubameyang, which I thought was totally out of order,” Cascarino told TalkSport.

“Where he [Willock] has looked for a pass, Aubameyang has gone to make a run, he's [Willock] has given the ball away and Aubaymeyang has berated him. A young kid coming into the game. I thought totally out of order.

“You had that incident and at the end of the game [agaisnt Brighton], you have got Ozil trying to talk to Lacazette and Lacazette just gives him the 'pfft'. There's a lot on the football field, I don't like.”

Freddie Ljungberg caretaker Arsenal coach speaks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium...

Everything is going wrong for Arsenal from top to bottom and there doesn't seem to be any halt to their current slide down the table.

At this moment in time, the North London club don't have a manager in place, despite sacking Unai Emery towards the back end of last month.

The Gunners haven't won a game of football in two months and on Monday night they face a tough clash against their London rivals West Ham away from home.

Graham Potter manager of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 5, 2019 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch