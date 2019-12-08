Quick links

Tam McManus and Shay Given react to Rangers defeat to Celtic

Shay Given coach of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Derby County at John Smith's Stadium on August 05, 2019 in Huddersfield,...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic today.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC embraces Ryan Jack of Rangers FC after their defeat in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Ryan Jack

Tam McManus has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers’ defeat to Celtic today.

Rangers have suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup this afternoon.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark, as Neil Lennon’s side won the game despite playing most of the second half with 10 men due to the sending-off of Jeremie Frimpong.

 

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, was following the match, and he has stated on Twitter that Rangers were the better team in the final.

Meanwhile, former Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Shay Given, who now works as a coach at Derby County in the Championship in England, has revelled in the win for Celtic and has praised Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, Rangers had 50% of the possession, took 16 shots of which seven were on target, and earned 11 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Celtic had 50% of the possession, took five shots of which one was on target, and earned one corner, according to BBC Sport.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

 

