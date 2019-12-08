Tam McManus and Shay Given react to Rangers defeat to Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic today.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Ryan Jack



Tam McManus has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers’ defeat to Celtic today.

Rangers have suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup this afternoon.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark, as Neil Lennon’s side won the game despite playing most of the second half with 10 men due to the sending-off of Jeremie Frimpong.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, was following the match, and he has stated on Twitter that Rangers were the better team in the final.

Meanwhile, former Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Shay Given, who now works as a coach at Derby County in the Championship in England, has revelled in the win for Celtic and has praised Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Champions find a way to win. Rangers by far the better side throughout but Celtic just win. It’s what they do. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 8, 2019

Congrats to the Bhoys @CelticFC Fraser Forster on absolute — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) December 8, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, Rangers had 50% of the possession, took 16 shots of which seven were on target, and earned 11 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Celtic had 50% of the possession, took five shots of which one was on target, and earned one corner, according to BBC Sport.