Stephen Elliott reacts to Sunderland defeat to Gillingham

Sunderland lost in League One on Saturday.

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sunderland’s defeat to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Gillingham away from home in League One.

Connor Ogilvie scored the only goal of the match in the 89th minute, as the Black Cats’ struggles continued.

The result means that Sunderland are now as low as 11th in the League One table with 26 points from 18 matches.

Automatic promotion to the Championship now seems a distant dream for Sunderland, with doubts arising on their chances of finishing in the top four.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott was following the match against Gillingham, and he was far from impressed.

Elliott has also criticised Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson, who was appointed in the role in October 2019.

As reported by BBC Sport, Sunderland have won just twice in seven League One matches since Parkinson replaced Jack Ross in charge of the first team.

The Black Cats’s next game is against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light in League One next weekend.

Got to make a change quick. Horrendous style of football #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 7, 2019

2 draws and 2 wins and been on losing side 7 times in the new mangers first 11 games. I won’t even mention who the losses have been against. This is TRAGIC. This squad have their limitations but they surely are capable of better than this. They look lost under this guy!! #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 7, 2019