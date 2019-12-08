Quick links

Some West Brom fans sends warning to Leeds after they go top of the table

Christopher Schindler of Huddersfield Town and Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on...
West Bromwich Albion could leapfrog Leeds United at the top of the Championship table if they beat Swansea on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United walks out for the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield,...

West Bromwich Albion fans have expressed that they are not worried about Leeds moving to the top of the table, as they warned that the Yorkshire club that they could potentially drop into the automatic places as the season progresses.

The West Brom fans were also critical of Leeds striker Patrick Bamford for his antics during his side beating Huddersfield 2-0 yesterday.

 

Leeds are now eight points clear of third-placed Fulham, who were also beaten during the 3 pm kick-offs yesterday, but Albion fans made it clear that they are more concerned about the London club.

Last season, Leeds slipped up despite having a strong-hold of the top-two spots, as they fell into the play-off places and ended up losing in the semi-finals.

Slaven Bilic's side will leapfrog Leeds if they can beat Swansea on Sunday afternoon, with the Welsh club also in the mix for promotion.

West Brom recorded a late and controversial win against Preston last time out, with Bilic's side winning a controversial penalty during that game.

Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on December 02, 2019 in Preston,...

Leeds fans, and Preston fans were critical of Kyle Edwards diving during the game, with that simulation resulting in his team winning a penalty and securing all the points.

But Baggies supporters were quick to remind Leeds fans that they have Bamford at their disposal after watching him in action against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Here is a selection of Albion fans on Twitter reacting to Leeds' win against Huddersfield, and Bamford's antics:

