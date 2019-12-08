Some West Brom fans sends warning to Leeds after they go top of the table

West Bromwich Albion could leapfrog Leeds United at the top of the Championship table if they beat Swansea on Sunday.

West Bromwich Albion fans have expressed that they are not worried about Leeds moving to the top of the table, as they warned that the Yorkshire club that they could potentially drop into the automatic places as the season progresses.

The West Brom fans were also critical of Leeds striker Patrick Bamford for his antics during his side beating Huddersfield 2-0 yesterday.

Leeds are now eight points clear of third-placed Fulham, who were also beaten during the 3 pm kick-offs yesterday, but Albion fans made it clear that they are more concerned about the London club.

Last season, Leeds slipped up despite having a strong-hold of the top-two spots, as they fell into the play-off places and ended up losing in the semi-finals.

Slaven Bilic's side will leapfrog Leeds if they can beat Swansea on Sunday afternoon, with the Welsh club also in the mix for promotion.

West Brom recorded a late and controversial win against Preston last time out, with Bilic's side winning a controversial penalty during that game.

Leeds fans, and Preston fans were critical of Kyle Edwards diving during the game, with that simulation resulting in his team winning a penalty and securing all the points.

But Baggies supporters were quick to remind Leeds fans that they have Bamford at their disposal after watching him in action against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Here is a selection of Albion fans on Twitter reacting to Leeds' win against Huddersfield, and Bamford's antics:

What a start to weekend Leeds winning, commentators sucking them off in the process and we are going to have to wait until tomorrow to go top again. It’s the same every weekend ? #WBA #lufc — BigSemiAjayi6 (@BarmySlavs) December 7, 2019

Don't know why people are so bothered about Leeds, personally more interested in staying clear of 3rd, get promoted first then worry about winning the league #wba — Ian Moss (@Mossi28) December 7, 2019

Bamford at it again ?￰ﾟﾘﾂ? and leeds fans had the cheek to say we cheated #wba ?￢ﾀﾍ♂️ — leigh southall (@leighwbafc) December 7, 2019

Everyone worrying about Leeds when tbh I'm more worried about what Fulham are gonna do #wba — Shane Evansić ?￰ﾟﾇﾷ (@ShaneoTheBaggie) December 7, 2019

I’m more interested in Fulham below then Leeds I’d be amazed if one of us or Leeds don’t go up but those below are still keeping in check but all is calm Bilic personifies calmness and it shows we never ever look under pressure which is what’s needed in this division #wba — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) December 7, 2019

Leeds are yet to play fulham that game could be a decider — jack?￰ﾟﾇﾷ (@jxckWBA) December 7, 2019