Reported Crystal Palace target Olivier Giroud will ask to leave Chelsea

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Olivier Giroud of Chelsea.

According to The Telegraph, Olivier Giroud will ask to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace interested in the striker.

It has been reported that the former Arsenal striker wants to leave Chelsea next month after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old reportedly wants to play regular first-team football in order to turn out for France at the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

According to The Sun, Palace are interested in securing the services of the striker in January.

The Telegraph has claimed that a number of clubs in England and France are interested in the France international.

Leaving Chelsea

Giroud is a very good striker and is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and he would be a good signing for Palace in the January transfer window.

Having played just 192 minutes in the Premier League and only 17 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues so far this season, according to WhoScored, it would make sense for Giroud to leave the Blues next month.