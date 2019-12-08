Quick links

West Ham United

Derby County

Premier League

Report: West Ham challenging Derby County for Asmir Begovic

Olly Dawes
Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on August 21, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with Asmir Begovic.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on August 21, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

According to The Sun, West Ham United are interested in snapping up Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic when the January transfer window opens.

Begovic, 32, found himself down the Bournemouth pecking order over the summer as Aaron Ramsdale took the first-choice role, and he decided to make a strange move.

The Bosnian chose to make a loan move over to Azerbaijan with Qarabag, joining them until January in an attempt to put himself in the shop window.

 

Now, it's believed that West Ham will offer Begovic a Premier League chance when he returns to Bournemouth, but face competition for his signature.

Championship duo Birmingham City and Derby County are believed to be interested too, as are Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven as Begovic faces a big decision in January.

Ramsdale is so entrenched at Bournemouth that he's unlikely to supplant him now, but his next move is key, as Birmingham or Derby are the only ones that can likely offer first-team football.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during pre-season friendly between AFC Bournemouth and AFC Wimbledon at La Manga Club on July 16, 2019 in Cartagena, Spain.

At PSV, he'd be backing up Jeroen Zoet, whilst at West Ham he would likely come in as Roberto's replacement and sit behind Lukasz Fabianski.

A former Premier League title winner with Chelsea, Begovic must now decide whether he wants to push for first-team football again or become a backup – and West Ham may be hoping it's the latter.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch