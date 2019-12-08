Report: West Ham challenging Derby County for Asmir Begovic

West Ham United have been linked with Asmir Begovic.

According to The Sun, West Ham United are interested in snapping up Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic when the January transfer window opens.

Begovic, 32, found himself down the Bournemouth pecking order over the summer as Aaron Ramsdale took the first-choice role, and he decided to make a strange move.

The Bosnian chose to make a loan move over to Azerbaijan with Qarabag, joining them until January in an attempt to put himself in the shop window.

Now, it's believed that West Ham will offer Begovic a Premier League chance when he returns to Bournemouth, but face competition for his signature.

Championship duo Birmingham City and Derby County are believed to be interested too, as are Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven as Begovic faces a big decision in January.

Ramsdale is so entrenched at Bournemouth that he's unlikely to supplant him now, but his next move is key, as Birmingham or Derby are the only ones that can likely offer first-team football.

At PSV, he'd be backing up Jeroen Zoet, whilst at West Ham he would likely come in as Roberto's replacement and sit behind Lukasz Fabianski.

A former Premier League title winner with Chelsea, Begovic must now decide whether he wants to push for first-team football again or become a backup – and West Ham may be hoping it's the latter.