Report: Tottenham scout spotted watching Nathan Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pursuing West Brom's Nathan Ferguson.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur made further checks on West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson last Monday night.

Spurs are in the market for signings in both full back positions, and that may just lend itself to a move for Baggies teenager Ferguson.

After impressing at left back, Ferguson has switched back over to his more natural position of right back, and continues to shine under Slaven Bilic.

He was Sky Sports' Man of the Match against Preston North End last Monday night, and it seems that Tottenham were watching him in that strong performance.

It's claimed that scout Brian Carey made the trip to Deepdale to watch the game, with Ferguson the player of interest as Spurs weigh up a January move.

Ferguson is out of contract at the end of the season, and whilst the Baggies would love to keep their homegrown defender, they may be wise to cash in before the possibility of a cut-price move abroad becomes stronger.

The 19-year-old has impressed both defensively and going forward for West Brom, and even earned comparisons to ex-Spurs defender Kyle Walker by pundit Lee Hendrie.

That would be hugely appealing to Spurs, who made a huge profit on Walker, and may now take on Crystal Palace for Ferguson's signature when next month's transfer window opens.