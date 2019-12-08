Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Edin Dzeko

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Edin Dzeko of AS Roma.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Edin Dzeko from AS Roma in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho sent one of his senior scouts to Italy last week to watch the former Manchester City striker in action.

The report has claimed that Mourinho wants another striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Harry Kane.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Dzeko knows the Premier League inside out and was successful during his spell in England with City.

The 33-year-old is doing well in Italy with Roma, and the Bosnia and Herzegovina international would be a good signing for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

True, Dzeko is in his mid-30s, but he can be a very good back-up to Kane, who is the first-choice striker at Tottenham.

Interestingly, Mauricio Pochettino also wanted Dzeko when he was in charge of Tottenham, with La Repubblica reporting in January 2019 that he was on the radar of Spurs.