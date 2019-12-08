Report: Premier League clubs want Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United could yet keep hold of striker Eddie Nketiah.

According to The Sun, Premier League clubs have attempted to sign Eddie Nketiah – but Arsenal are actually happy for him to stay at Leeds United.

Arsenal chose to loan out young striker Nketiah in August, picking Leeds United as the ideal place for him to continue his development despite interest from Bristol City.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals for Leeds this season, but has yet to start a Championship game as Marcelo Bielsa has favoured using Patrick Bamford in attack.

That has resulted in rumours that Nketiah will go back to Arsenal in January and head out on loan elsewhere, with the Daily Mail claiming a new loan will be set up for Nketiah.

However, The Sun now claim that whilst Premier League clubs as well as Bristol City have made moves to try and tempt Arsenal into ending Nketiah's stint at Elland Road, the Gunners are actually happy for Nketiah to stay.

The Gunners will seemingly feel that, over the course of the season, Nketiah will get the playing time he needs, and forcing him to up sticks midway through the season isn't necessarily the best way to go.

Unless Nketiah pushes for an exit, it now seems unlikely that the Gunners will pull him back from his loan, though their managerial situation is one to keep an eye on.

Arsenal recently sacked Unai Emery, and whoever they land as his replacement may just want to take a look at Nketiah for first-team action, so that's a situation Leeds should be wary of with regards to Nketiah's future.