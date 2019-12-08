Report: Niko Kovac communicates interest in Arsenal job

Niko Kovac is reportedly keen on becoming Arsenal boss.

According to Goal, Niko Kovac wants to become Arsenal manager – and will watch Monday's game against West Ham United.

The Gunners chose to sack boss Unai Emery at the end of last month, putting Freddie Ljungberg in caretaker charge of the side.

Ljungberg has endured similar problems to Emery, as Arsenal have drawn one and lost one of his tow games in charge, so a long-term appointment needs to be made soon.

A number of managers have been linked with the job, and it's now claimed that Kovac is interested in the job, communicating his desire to the club.

Kovac was recently sacked by Bayern Munich, and could make a swift return to management, with English football seemingly on his radar.

Kovac was spotted watching Everton against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, sparking rumours that he could end up as Toffees boss – but he has since played that possibility down.

The Croatian will be watching another Premier League game on Monday, as he plans to be in attendance for Arsenal's trip to West Ham, showing the commitment to come and watch a team he has a strong interest in.

Kovac impressed as boss of Eintracht Frankfurt, but wasn't quite so great at Bayern despite only losing eight games, and Arsenal fans may love him already after beating Spurs 7-2 earlier this season.

Arsenal allegedly aren't considering Kovac as a major contender, but he hopes his immediate availability will prove appealing, so he's certainly a name to keep an eye on.