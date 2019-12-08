Quick links

Arsenal

Everton

Premier League

Report: Niko Kovac communicates interest in Arsenal job

Olly Dawes
Photo has been digitally enhanced )Niko Kovac, Head Coach of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Commerzbank-Arena on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Niko Kovac is reportedly keen on becoming Arsenal boss.

Photo has been digitally enhanced )Niko Kovac, Head Coach of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Commerzbank-Arena on...

According to Goal, Niko Kovac wants to become Arsenal manager – and will watch Monday's game against West Ham United.

The Gunners chose to sack boss Unai Emery at the end of last month, putting Freddie Ljungberg in caretaker charge of the side.

Ljungberg has endured similar problems to Emery, as Arsenal have drawn one and lost one of his tow games in charge, so a long-term appointment needs to be made soon.

 

A number of managers have been linked with the job, and it's now claimed that Kovac is interested in the job, communicating his desire to the club.

Kovac was recently sacked by Bayern Munich, and could make a swift return to management, with English football seemingly on his radar.

Kovac was spotted watching Everton against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, sparking rumours that he could end up as Toffees boss – but he has since played that possibility down.

Head coach Nico Kovac of Bayern Muenchen gestures during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 1,...

The Croatian will be watching another Premier League game on Monday, as he plans to be in attendance for Arsenal's trip to West Ham, showing the commitment to come and watch a team he has a strong interest in.

Kovac impressed as boss of Eintracht Frankfurt, but wasn't quite so great at Bayern despite only losing eight games, and Arsenal fans may love him already after beating Spurs 7-2 earlier this season.

Arsenal allegedly aren't considering Kovac as a major contender, but he hopes his immediate availability will prove appealing, so he's certainly a name to keep an eye on.

Niko Kovac the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch