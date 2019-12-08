Quick links

Report: Jose Mourinho rings Marouane Fellaini about Tottenham move

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Marouane Fellaini.

We're less than a month from the January transfer window and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to start shaping Tottenham Hotspur in his image.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in North London in November and next month represents a chance for the Portuguese to put his own stamp on the squad by signing some players.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already been linked with a move to Tottenham and it looks like the former Manchester United manager might want one of his old players at the club.

According to DH Net, Mourinho has rang Marouane Fellaini about a winter move to Spurs.

 

The report adds that Fellaini is the head coach's 'priority' signing.

The Belgium international, who turned 32 in November, is plying his trade with Chinese outfit Shandong Luneng Taishan after leaving Old Trafford in January.

Fellaini spent almost six years with United and a few of those were during Mourinho's reign, which was cut short 12 months ago.

With the transfer window so close to opening, there will be a lot of rumours over the coming weeks and time will tell whether this one has legs.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

