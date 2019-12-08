Report: Jose Mourinho rings Marouane Fellaini about Tottenham move

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Marouane Fellaini.

We're less than a month from the January transfer window and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to start shaping Tottenham Hotspur in his image.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in North London in November and next month represents a chance for the Portuguese to put his own stamp on the squad by signing some players.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already been linked with a move to Tottenham and it looks like the former Manchester United manager might want one of his old players at the club.

According to DH Net, Mourinho has rang Marouane Fellaini about a winter move to Spurs.

The report adds that Fellaini is the head coach's 'priority' signing.

The Belgium international, who turned 32 in November, is plying his trade with Chinese outfit Shandong Luneng Taishan after leaving Old Trafford in January.

Fellaini spent almost six years with United and a few of those were during Mourinho's reign, which was cut short 12 months ago.

With the transfer window so close to opening, there will be a lot of rumours over the coming weeks and time will tell whether this one has legs.