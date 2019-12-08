Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton interested in Marcelo Gallardo

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Gallardo head coach of River Plate gestures during a match between Newell's Old Boys and River Plate as part of Superliga 2019
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Gallardo is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Marcelo Gallardo head coach of River Plate gestures during a match between Newell's Old Boys and River Plate as part of Superliga 2019

According to The Mirror, Everton are interested in appointing Marcelo Gallardo as their new manager.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager following the recent departure of Marco Silva.

It has been reported that the Premier League club are looking at Gallardo, who is in charge of Argentine giants River Plate at the moment.

 

The report has claimed that the 43-year-old will become a free agent this coming Friday after River’s game against Central Cordoba.

It has also been stated that the Argentine will then tell River if he wants to continue in the role, having been in charge of the club since 2014 on a rolling one-year deal.

Another Argentine

Gallardo is not the first Argentine manager reported to be on the wishlist of Everton.

According to The Times, Everton are also looking at former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It has been reported by the British publication that the Toffees have already approached the Argentine boss.

Marcelo Gallardo head coach of River Plate looks on prior a match between Newell's Old Boys and River Plate as part of Superliga 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch