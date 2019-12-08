Report: Everton interested in Marcelo Gallardo

Marcelo Gallardo is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

According to The Mirror, Everton are interested in appointing Marcelo Gallardo as their new manager.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager following the recent departure of Marco Silva.

It has been reported that the Premier League club are looking at Gallardo, who is in charge of Argentine giants River Plate at the moment.

The report has claimed that the 43-year-old will become a free agent this coming Friday after River’s game against Central Cordoba.

It has also been stated that the Argentine will then tell River if he wants to continue in the role, having been in charge of the club since 2014 on a rolling one-year deal.

Another Argentine

Gallardo is not the first Argentine manager reported to be on the wishlist of Everton.

According to The Times, Everton are also looking at former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It has been reported by the British publication that the Toffees have already approached the Argentine boss.