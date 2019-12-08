Quick links

Report: Aston Villa plot cut-price deal for Chelsea winger Pedro

Olly Dawes
Pedro of Chelsea passes the ball during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England.
Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Chelsea winger Pedro.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are plotting a move to sign Chelsea winger Pedro in January in the hope of a cut-price deal.

Villa did sign Jota, Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi over the summer, but Jota hasn't really impressed since arriving and the other two have blown hot and cold.

Dean Smith has ended up using Jack Grealish out wide, so Villa pushing to sign another winger in January shouldn't be a huge surprise.

 

It's now believed that Villa are interested in Chelsea wide man Pedro, with the Blues allegedly open to letting him go in the January transfer window.

Pedro is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning Villa are eyeing up a cut-price deal to bring him to Villa Park in January.

The Spaniard, 32, has made just four Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, losing out to the likes of Christian Pulisic, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Pedro of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Moving on to play first-team football may well be in Pedro's plans, but whether he would take what would be classed as a step down remains to be seen.

Pedro, formerly of Barcelona, earns £100,000-a-week at Chelsea (Spotrac), and Villa must now decide whether they want to pay a similar amount to a player who appears to be past his best.

Pedro of Chelsea shoots during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

