Report: Arsenal and Everton want Chris Smalling

Olly Dawes
Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly keen on Chris Smalling.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs keen on signing Roma defender Chris Smalling, currently on loan from Manchester United.

Smalling, 30, was down the United pecking order following Harry Maguire's arrival over the summer, and decided to move on for first-team football.

The centre back chose a move to Italy with Roma, and he has been impressing so much in Serie A that he's back on Gareth Southgate's radar for England.

 

United may now choose to cash in on Smalling off the back of his loan displays, and it's believed that they would want around £18million for him, most likely for next summer.

It's also noted that Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City are all keen on Smalling, with Premier League sides taking notice of his displays in the Italian capital.

Smalling may not be the most exciting signing for any of those teams, but Arsenal clearly need additions at the back, with David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos simply not good enough.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2019

Everton allegedly did come calling for Smalling over the summer, but Marcel Brands was quoted £30million – according to The Mirror – meaning there is a discount this time.

That does seem odd given that Smalling is in strong form now, but Everton would surely be interested at that price, which seems far more realistic than the huge £30million tag.

AS Roma's English defender Chris Smalling (L) and Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku talk at the end of the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs AS Rome on December 6,...

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

