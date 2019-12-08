Report: Arsenal and Everton want Chris Smalling

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly keen on Chris Smalling.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs keen on signing Roma defender Chris Smalling, currently on loan from Manchester United.

Smalling, 30, was down the United pecking order following Harry Maguire's arrival over the summer, and decided to move on for first-team football.

The centre back chose a move to Italy with Roma, and he has been impressing so much in Serie A that he's back on Gareth Southgate's radar for England.

United may now choose to cash in on Smalling off the back of his loan displays, and it's believed that they would want around £18million for him, most likely for next summer.

It's also noted that Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City are all keen on Smalling, with Premier League sides taking notice of his displays in the Italian capital.

Smalling may not be the most exciting signing for any of those teams, but Arsenal clearly need additions at the back, with David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos simply not good enough.

Everton allegedly did come calling for Smalling over the summer, but Marcel Brands was quoted £30million – according to The Mirror – meaning there is a discount this time.

That does seem odd given that Smalling is in strong form now, but Everton would surely be interested at that price, which seems far more realistic than the huge £30million tag.