Report: Andrea Radrizzani wants £80 million for Leeds United

Leeds are doing well in the Championship at the moment.

According to The Daily Star, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani wants £80 million to sell the Championship club now.

It has been reported that the owners of French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to buy a stake at Leeds for £10 million.

The report has claimed that should Leeds reach the Premier League club, then Qatar Sports Investments could complete a takeover for £120 million.

The Daily Star has also claimed that Leeds owner Radrizzani has been unable to persuade any interested parties to pay £80 million, double of what he paid when he bought the club.

Exciting

Qatar Sports Investments are a massive group, and it is quite exciting that they are reportedly interested in Leeds.

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England, and if they clinch promotion to the Premier League and investments come in, then they could be back playing Champions League football soon.

The Whites are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 43 points from 20 matches.