Rangers reportedly want Craig MacGillivray; Portsmouth fans react

Portsmouth fans during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday 31st March 2019.
Rangers reportedly want to bring Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to Ibrox.

Craig MacGillivray of Portsmouth during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Sunderland AFC and Portsmouth FC at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London, England.

Rangers already have a first-choice goalkeeper in Allan McGregor, but they're now being linked with making a move for another stopper.

The Gers have seen McGregor shine since returning to Ibrox from Hull City in 2018, but he's approaching 38 and will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Wes Foderingham is in a similar boat contract-wise, whilst Andy Firth is just a third-choice stopper and Robby McCrorie may not be ready for a big step up just yet.

 

That means Steven Gerrard and co could dip into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper in 2020, and Portsmouth's Craig MacGillivray is allegedly a target.

The Scottish Sun claim that Rangers are battling Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town for MacGillivray, and could launch a £2.5million move for him in January.

The 26-year-old has been in recent Scotland squads under Steve Clarke, and has impressed since joining from Shrewsbury Town in 2018, with this his first real run as a first-choice goalkeeper outside of non-league action.

Craig MacGillivray of Portsmouth FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Lincoln City at Fratton Park on October 22, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.

MacGillivray has proven himself as a very good League One goalkeeper, and the prospect of joining Rangers – where he could enhance his push for a starting role with Scotland – may be strong.

Pompey fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, suggesting that selling MacGillivray would be a massive blow, with some fans very worried about seeing him leave.

Others told him to stay because he may not be first choice at Rangers, though there are some who think that £2.5million to £3million would be difficult to turn down.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

