Rangers reportedly want Craig MacGillivray; Portsmouth fans react

Rangers reportedly want to bring Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to Ibrox.

Rangers already have a first-choice goalkeeper in Allan McGregor, but they're now being linked with making a move for another stopper.

The Gers have seen McGregor shine since returning to Ibrox from Hull City in 2018, but he's approaching 38 and will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Wes Foderingham is in a similar boat contract-wise, whilst Andy Firth is just a third-choice stopper and Robby McCrorie may not be ready for a big step up just yet.

That means Steven Gerrard and co could dip into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper in 2020, and Portsmouth's Craig MacGillivray is allegedly a target.

The Scottish Sun claim that Rangers are battling Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town for MacGillivray, and could launch a £2.5million move for him in January.

The 26-year-old has been in recent Scotland squads under Steve Clarke, and has impressed since joining from Shrewsbury Town in 2018, with this his first real run as a first-choice goalkeeper outside of non-league action.

MacGillivray has proven himself as a very good League One goalkeeper, and the prospect of joining Rangers – where he could enhance his push for a starting role with Scotland – may be strong.

Pompey fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, suggesting that selling MacGillivray would be a massive blow, with some fans very worried about seeing him leave.

Others told him to stay because he may not be first choice at Rangers, though there are some who think that £2.5million to £3million would be difficult to turn down.

Would show a lack of common sense and ambition to sell such an asset to the club.... — Andrew Clarke (@andy1199r) December 6, 2019

That would be a massive blow for us — mitchel waudby (@mitchwaudby) December 6, 2019

Can't afford to lose him, but £2.5-3m for C Mac would tempt me if the Rangers rumours are to be believed #Pompey — Josh Sweetman (@JSweetman92) December 6, 2019

Wouldn't at all be concerned about selling Big Mac in January.



1M + Foderingham from Rangers would do. — Jake Till (@Pompey_Jake) December 7, 2019

Always thought at some point, one of the Old Firm would go after Craig MacGillivray, being a Scottish international afterall. #Pompey have to hold off interest for him to have any chance of getting promoted. @PompeyNewsNowhttps://t.co/jwHt2LFMlC — Freddie Webb (@FredsDotW) December 6, 2019

This is worrying

A move to Rangers would highlight what a great keeper @macgillivray93 is and he would soon be scotland keeper — andysmith (@andysmithpfc) December 6, 2019

I’d cry — LUCA (@LucaMartin08) December 6, 2019

Would not make any sense to let Craig go for any amount at this point in the season. As I said only yesterday.. ‘good keepers are not 10-a-penny’! Surely we wouldn’t entertain this when we’re half way trough a season pushing for promotion! — pompeycarlo (@carlofooty) December 6, 2019

I like Craig, but £2.5m is a lot of money for a goalie with about 70-80 career EFL apps at age 26.

That said, isn't the right move for him to come in and be a backup again when he only just first became a first team goalie last year. — Will Bates (@WillBates97) December 6, 2019

Please stay first goalie team player great team please stay — sallyloui2 (@sallyparkhurst2) December 6, 2019