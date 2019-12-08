Rangers fans react on Twitter to Ryan Kent's performance

Rangers lost to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final today.

Rangers left Hampden Park empty handed today as the Ibrox side were beaten 1-0 by bitter rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Celtic had won four of the previous five Scottish League Cup finals heading into today's game, but Rangers were hoping to spring on a surprise on their Glasgow neighbours.

Steven Gerrard's side were impressive in large parts of the game, taking the game to Celtic and creating a whole host of chances, with Alfredo Morelos testing Fraser Forster on a number of occasions.

The ball just wouldn't go in for Rangers, and Celtic made them pay as Christopher Jullien turned in the only goal of the game, before Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for hauling down Morelos inside the area.

Morelos stepped up to take the penalty, but Forster saved his effort once again, handing Celtic a 1-0 win and the Scottish League Cup yet again.

Rangers can take some positives from the game, but the performance of winger Ryan Kent will go down as a major disappointment.

The big-money signing from Liverpool was supposed to give Rangers a cutting edge in these games, but that really didn't happen as Kent struggled to really make an impact.

Rangers fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his display, branding it 'pathetic' and a 'poor excuse of a performance', suggesting that he was a headless chicken and needs to improve if he's to justify his price tag.

Ryan Kent having a nightmare — Nacho Man (@nachoman18721) December 8, 2019

We need so so much more from Ryan Kent. — alirv5 (@alirv5) December 8, 2019

Ryan Kent really needs to live up to that price tag — Steven (@SMXV8) December 8, 2019

Ryan Kent total headless chicken today, imagine spending £7m on someone based on a goal against them in a defeat — Prso's Ponytail (@GilmertonLoyal) December 8, 2019

Ryan kent has been pathetic today — kevin (@kevrichards97) December 8, 2019

Ryan Kent was as useful as a chocolate fire guard ffs — Jamie Blakely (@jamie_blakely99) December 8, 2019

Ryan Kent had an absolute stinker of a game today, but for me, that’s a big part to do with how well that young Frimpong played for them. He gave Kent zero space. — Gary (@SpoutHandle) December 8, 2019

Ryan Jack deserved to be on a winning team today.



Ryan Kent deserved nothing, a poor excuse of a performance. — alirv5 (@alirv5) December 8, 2019

Ryan Kent spent more time at left back than going forward also. Awful. — LH72 (@LH1872) December 8, 2019

Kamara playing the ball backwards give me the boak....and Rangers trouble all the time....play the ball forward ffs — ABLUEBEAR (@BluenoseRangers) December 8, 2019