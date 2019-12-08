Quick links

Rangers fans react on Twitter to Ryan Kent's performance

Rangers lost to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final today.

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC shoots during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers left Hampden Park empty handed today as the Ibrox side were beaten 1-0 by bitter rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Celtic had won four of the previous five Scottish League Cup finals heading into today's game, but Rangers were hoping to spring on a surprise on their Glasgow neighbours.

Steven Gerrard's side were impressive in large parts of the game, taking the game to Celtic and creating a whole host of chances, with Alfredo Morelos testing Fraser Forster on a number of occasions.

 

The ball just wouldn't go in for Rangers, and Celtic made them pay as Christopher Jullien turned in the only goal of the game, before Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for hauling down Morelos inside the area.

Morelos stepped up to take the penalty, but Forster saved his effort once again, handing Celtic a 1-0 win and the Scottish League Cup yet again.

Rangers can take some positives from the game, but the performance of winger Ryan Kent will go down as a major disappointment.

Ryan Kent of Rangers vies with Joel Pereira of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

The big-money signing from Liverpool was supposed to give Rangers a cutting edge in these games, but that really didn't happen as Kent struggled to really make an impact.

Rangers fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his display, branding it 'pathetic' and a 'poor excuse of a performance', suggesting that he was a headless chicken and needs to improve if he's to justify his price tag.

Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

