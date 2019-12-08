Rangers' Connor Goldson hits back at Chris Sutton

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers face Celtic in a League Cup final today.

Connor Goldson has hit back at Celtic legend Chris Sutton for his comments about Rangers' right-back James Tavernier.

Both Old Firm giants meet in this afternoon's Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

For Rangers, it represents the chance to win their first piece of major silverware since 2011, but Celtic are the reigning champions.

Gers captain Tavernier has been at Ibrox since 2015 but has never won a major competition with the club, and the legendary ex-Hoops striker labelled him a 'serial loser' earlier in the week.

But centre-back Goldson believes that the comments are a tad harsh, telling The Scottish Sun that Sutton should know better as a former player himself.

Goldson, a £3 million signing in 2018 [The Record], said: “It’s poor when ex-professional footballers come out these days and slate people. They know how hard it is to do the job.

“You accept it from fans because they’ve never been footballers. They don’t know the pressure and the hard work that’s involved. But it’s not right for ex-pros to scrutinise players just to get a headline."

Sutton's comments were indeed extremely harsh on the Rangers skipper.

It isn't his fault that the light Blues haven't won anything in recent years. It's merely a reflection on Celtic, who have won three successive domestic trebles since 2016.

The Bhoys were and still are a phenomenal team in Scotland and it doesn't reflect poorly on Tavernier at all if he has finished second best behind them, but that could change today.