Rangers coach Michael Beale sends message to Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones

Subhankar Mondal
Curtis Jones replaces Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Bournemouth, United...
Glasgow Rangers coach Michael Beale was pleased to see Curtis Jones make his Premier League debut for Liverpool.

Rangers coach Michael Beale has sent a message to Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones on Twitter.

Beale, who was at Liverpool as a coach and is now working with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, was pleased to see Jones make his Premier League debut for the Reds on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old midfielder did not start for Liverpool against Bournemouth away from home, but the teenager came on as a substitute in the 76th minute.

 

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 100%, took 17 touches, and played 15 passes.

One for the future

Jones is a very talented and promising young midfielder who has a bright future ahead of him.

With a busy fixture list for Liverpool coming up, the teenager could get more chances, and he has to make the most of them.

The 18-year-old is a player for the future, and working with manager Jurgen Klopp and getting playing time for the first team is very important in his progress and development as a footballer.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

