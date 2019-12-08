Rangers coach Michael Beale sends message to Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones

Glasgow Rangers coach Michael Beale was pleased to see Curtis Jones make his Premier League debut for Liverpool.

Rangers coach Michael Beale has sent a message to Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones on Twitter.

Beale, who was at Liverpool as a coach and is now working with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, was pleased to see Jones make his Premier League debut for the Reds on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old midfielder did not start for Liverpool against Bournemouth away from home, but the teenager came on as a substitute in the 76th minute.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 100%, took 17 touches, and played 15 passes.

Fantastic moment @curtisjr_10 and well deserved. Congratulations to you and your family https://t.co/PAfyIAHkl4 — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) December 7, 2019

One for the future

Jones is a very talented and promising young midfielder who has a bright future ahead of him.

With a busy fixture list for Liverpool coming up, the teenager could get more chances, and he has to make the most of them.

The 18-year-old is a player for the future, and working with manager Jurgen Klopp and getting playing time for the first team is very important in his progress and development as a footballer.