Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praises Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told BT Sport that Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster was outstanding on Sunday.

Forster, signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, was brilliant for Celtic in their 1-0 win against Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

The 31-year-old made save after save, and the England international goalkeeper also denied Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot.

Rangers boss Gerrard has praised Forster, and believes that he was outstanding against his team.

Gerrard told BT Sport about Forster: “He was certainly outstanding. I think he had one of the best games of his career today, unfortunately for us, but you have to give credit where it’s due.”

Bouncing back

Rangers played well against Celtic and had a number of chances throughout the 90 minutes, but the Gers failed to get past Forster.

Forster is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, and the 31-year-old showed what he is capable of against Rangers and once again underlined his importance to manager Neil Lennon’s team.

It will be interesting to see what effect the defeat to Celtic will have on Rangers and how quickly the Gers will bounce back.