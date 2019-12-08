Quick links

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praises Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told BT Sport that Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster was outstanding on Sunday.

Forster, signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, was brilliant for Celtic in their 1-0 win against Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

The 31-year-old made save after save, and the England international goalkeeper also denied Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot.

 

Rangers boss Gerrard has praised Forster, and believes that he was outstanding against his team.

Gerrard told BT Sport about Forster: “He was certainly outstanding. I think he had one of the best games of his career today, unfortunately for us, but you have to give credit where it’s due.”

Fraser Forster of Celtic

Bouncing back

Rangers played well against Celtic and had a number of chances throughout the 90 minutes, but the Gers failed to get past Forster.

Forster is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, and the 31-year-old showed what he is capable of against Rangers and once again underlined his importance to manager Neil Lennon’s team.

It will be interesting to see what effect the defeat to Celtic will have on Rangers and how quickly the Gers will bounce back.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

