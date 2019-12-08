Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Pundit claims Rangers have spoken to Mostafa Mohamed

Olly Dawes
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers are reportedly keen on bringing Mostafa Mohamed to Ibrox.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Rangers could be in the market for a new striker in January, and Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed is allegedly one player on the radar.

The Gers have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe at Steven Gerrard's disposal, but Morelos is attracting interest from elsewhere and Defoe's loan deal ends next summer.

Subscribe

Eyeing up a new striker would be wise, but Zamalek attacker Mostafa Mohamed won't have been a name on the radar of many supporters.

 

The 22-year-old has been emerging in Egyptian football, and after three loan spells away from Zamalek, he's now featuring for their first team.

This season, Mohamed has bagged two goals and one assist for Zamalek, but he seems to have attracted interest from Rangers in a somewhat surprise rumour.

Former Feyenoord and Egypt defender Haytham Farouk, now a prominent pundit in Egyptian football, has claimed – as quoted by The Scottish Sun – that he knows 'for a fact' that Rangers want Mohamed.

Farouk claims that Gerrard has already sent members of Rangers staff to speak to Mohamed about a move, with Rangers keen because of his displays in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations last month, in which Mohamed scored four goals.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Farouk added that Mohamed is one of African football's most exciting young players, and thinks that Rangers would be a great move for him.

“I know for a fact Mohamed has options in European football most notably from Glasgow Rangers,” said Farouk. “Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already sent a delegate from his club to speak with him. They were attracted to him because of his performances in the Under 23s Cup of Nations.”

“I think it would be a great move for him to go to a club like Rangers. It's important when he does move to European football he takes the right steps with the right club. I believe he is one of the exciting talents in African football right now, but until he gets his move, it's important he focuses on his form at Zamalek,” he added.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch