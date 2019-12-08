Pundit claims Rangers have spoken to Mostafa Mohamed

Rangers are reportedly keen on bringing Mostafa Mohamed to Ibrox.

Rangers could be in the market for a new striker in January, and Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed is allegedly one player on the radar.

The Gers have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe at Steven Gerrard's disposal, but Morelos is attracting interest from elsewhere and Defoe's loan deal ends next summer.

Eyeing up a new striker would be wise, but Zamalek attacker Mostafa Mohamed won't have been a name on the radar of many supporters.

The 22-year-old has been emerging in Egyptian football, and after three loan spells away from Zamalek, he's now featuring for their first team.

This season, Mohamed has bagged two goals and one assist for Zamalek, but he seems to have attracted interest from Rangers in a somewhat surprise rumour.

Former Feyenoord and Egypt defender Haytham Farouk, now a prominent pundit in Egyptian football, has claimed – as quoted by The Scottish Sun – that he knows 'for a fact' that Rangers want Mohamed.

Farouk claims that Gerrard has already sent members of Rangers staff to speak to Mohamed about a move, with Rangers keen because of his displays in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations last month, in which Mohamed scored four goals.

Farouk added that Mohamed is one of African football's most exciting young players, and thinks that Rangers would be a great move for him.

“I know for a fact Mohamed has options in European football most notably from Glasgow Rangers,” said Farouk. “Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already sent a delegate from his club to speak with him. They were attracted to him because of his performances in the Under 23s Cup of Nations.”

“I think it would be a great move for him to go to a club like Rangers. It's important when he does move to European football he takes the right steps with the right club. I believe he is one of the exciting talents in African football right now, but until he gets his move, it's important he focuses on his form at Zamalek,” he added.