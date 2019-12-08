Quick links

Nigel Martyn reacts to Everton and Leeds wins, applauds one player

Amir Mir
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07:Marcelo Bielsa of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United will be hoping to join Everton in the Premier League next season, as they currently sit top of the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

Nigel Martyn has reacted with delight to Everton and Leeds United winning their respective games on Saturday afternoon.

The former goalkeeper praised the inspirational Duncan Ferguson for helping Everton to a 3-1 win against Chelsea, whilst he applauded fellow shot-stopper Kiko Casilla for his display as Leeds moved to the top of the Championship table. 

 

Everton recently sacked their manager and they were desperate to put points and a performance on the board. For Leeds, it was just a case of continuing their dominance, and they did just that against Huddersfield. 

After the game, Martyn reacted on his personal Twitter account to Everton and Leeds' win, as former Whites player, Ben Parker also shared his thoughts on Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Leeds fans will be hoping that they will be making trips to Goodison Park next season, as Bielsa will be hoping to push them to the promised land.

They came very close last season, but fell off towards the end, as the players are seemingly showing that they have learnt from last season.

But in truth, the real test will come during the second half of the campaign, when teams in the top-six tend to drop points because of how tough it is, and how Leeds react to that will be very interesting.

For Everton, it is just a case of getting a new manager through the door and trying to get back on track because things have gone horribly wrong in recent months. 

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates his team's third goal with the crowd during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07,...

