Nigel Martyn reacts to Everton and Leeds wins, applauds one player

Leeds United will be hoping to join Everton in the Premier League next season, as they currently sit top of the Championship table.

Nigel Martyn has reacted with delight to Everton and Leeds United winning their respective games on Saturday afternoon.

The former goalkeeper praised the inspirational Duncan Ferguson for helping Everton to a 3-1 win against Chelsea, whilst he applauded fellow shot-stopper Kiko Casilla for his display as Leeds moved to the top of the Championship table.

Everton recently sacked their manager and they were desperate to put points and a performance on the board. For Leeds, it was just a case of continuing their dominance, and they did just that against Huddersfield.

After the game, Martyn reacted on his personal Twitter account to Everton and Leeds' win, as former Whites player, Ben Parker also shared his thoughts on Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Great day so far , big Dunc inspiring @Everton to a great result and then watching @LUFC get a brilliant win at Huddersfield!!! @KikoCasilla13 — Nigel Martyn (@nmartyn25) December 7, 2019

Fantastic graft from everyone and onto the next one!! And a big congratulations to Oli Casey on his debut #LUFC #MOT — Ben Parker (@ben_parker19) December 7, 2019

Leeds fans will be hoping that they will be making trips to Goodison Park next season, as Bielsa will be hoping to push them to the promised land.

They came very close last season, but fell off towards the end, as the players are seemingly showing that they have learnt from last season.

But in truth, the real test will come during the second half of the campaign, when teams in the top-six tend to drop points because of how tough it is, and how Leeds react to that will be very interesting.

For Everton, it is just a case of getting a new manager through the door and trying to get back on track because things have gone horribly wrong in recent months.