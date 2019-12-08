Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Newcastle fans react to Javi Manquillo's performance

Olly Dawes
A Newcastle fans shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 4, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United beat Southampton 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United battles for possession with Nathan Redmond of Southampton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park...

Newcastle United continued their strong recent form by beating Southampton 2-1 at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies beat Sheffield United on Thursday night, and were looking to take that form back to Tyneside for today's game.

However, Steve Bruce's side did fall behind, as after Martin Dubravka made a string of fine saves, he was finally beaten by the in-form Danny Ings, who scored his eighth goal in his last 10 games.

 

Newcastle needed a spark, and it came from substitute Andy Carroll as he crossed for Jonjo Shelvey to score, and Federico Fernandez stole a late winner as Alex McCarthy parried Sean Longstaff's long-range strike into his path to score.

It's now four wins in the last six games for Newcastle and just two defeats in the last nine, with Steve Bruce taking the Magpies into the top half of the table.

A number of Newcastle players are impressing right now, including Dubravka and Allan Saint-Maximin, but defender Javi Manquillo is also in strong form.

Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United clears the ball under pressure from Phil Foden of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St....

The Spanish right back, 25, has come into the side in place of DeAndre Yedlin, and he has turned in some surprisingly impressive performances given that he is seen as little more than a squad player.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Manquillo, suggesting that he is an 'unsung hero' and 'deserves more credit' having been impressive of late, with some surprised by his performances having looked like he would be third choice behind Yedlin and summer signing Emil Krafth.

