Newcastle fans react to Javi Manquillo's performance

Newcastle United beat Southampton 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United continued their strong recent form by beating Southampton 2-1 at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies beat Sheffield United on Thursday night, and were looking to take that form back to Tyneside for today's game.

However, Steve Bruce's side did fall behind, as after Martin Dubravka made a string of fine saves, he was finally beaten by the in-form Danny Ings, who scored his eighth goal in his last 10 games.

Newcastle needed a spark, and it came from substitute Andy Carroll as he crossed for Jonjo Shelvey to score, and Federico Fernandez stole a late winner as Alex McCarthy parried Sean Longstaff's long-range strike into his path to score.

It's now four wins in the last six games for Newcastle and just two defeats in the last nine, with Steve Bruce taking the Magpies into the top half of the table.

A number of Newcastle players are impressing right now, including Dubravka and Allan Saint-Maximin, but defender Javi Manquillo is also in strong form.

The Spanish right back, 25, has come into the side in place of DeAndre Yedlin, and he has turned in some surprisingly impressive performances given that he is seen as little more than a squad player.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Manquillo, suggesting that he is an 'unsung hero' and 'deserves more credit' having been impressive of late, with some surprised by his performances having looked like he would be third choice behind Yedlin and summer signing Emil Krafth.

Thought Hayden and Willems struggled today ,Manquillo v good again but Fede Jonjo Carroll and Dubravka immense again — T.A.F.K.A.P (@gallowgate13) December 8, 2019

Willems and Dummet were both very poor. I've been very impressed with Manquillo. Linton wouldn't even get 2 from me. — anthony stobart (@booktowertom) December 8, 2019

Manquillo may be my MOTM actually. Think he’s been solid today, in a pretty dire match. #nufc — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) December 8, 2019

he's looked damn good! — NixaMattR (@NixaMattR) December 8, 2019

Said to my dad yesterday he’s been a bit of an unsung hero recently, done well since coming back in — Michael Bell (@mickbell38) December 8, 2019

Been one of our better players the past few games imo. — Anthony (@Anthony_N__) December 8, 2019

Manquillo does t get enough credit for me! Amazing?? Certainly not but way better than Yedlin. As for Joelinton... Convinced there is a good player in there but with ASM out.. Play Carroll up top and Joelinton on the left. #nufc — Lee J Rutter (@LeeJRutter2) December 8, 2019

One tweet I thought I’d never put out there is how impressed I’ve been with Manquillo this season. When called upon he’s been brilliant #nufc — James Stewart (@SholaJimmyObi) December 8, 2019