Neil Lennon hails 'world-class' Fraser Forster and praises two more Celtic players after win v Rangers

Fraser Forster saved a crucial penalty during Celtic's win against Rangers on Sunday.

Neil Lennon has hailed the 'world-class' Fraser Forster and labelled Kristoffer Ajer and Jeremie Frimpong as 'unbelievable' after Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday at Hampden.

Forster was arguably the man of the moment for Celtic because he saved Alfredo Morelos' penalty, with Frimpong seeing red for his foul, as Rangers struggled to make that extra man count during the game.

Celtic have now won 10 domestic trophies in a row and this defeat will be very hard to take for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who is still waiting for his first trophy as manager.

After the game, Lennon was clearly delighted with Celtic's grit and determination during the game, as he picked out the players that impressed him.

"Fraser Forster was outstanding," Lennon told BBC Sport. "He made some unbelievable saves, world-class saves - You've got to give credit to Rangers today they played great and made the cup final what it was. This team just doesn't know when it's beaten - they still dig it out and dig it out. They're amazing.

"It's been a tumultuous run of games, we've come through it. It's 12 wins in a row. Yes, we were fortunate today, I'll admit that, but that's what happens in cup finals.

"We need that resilience and quality to get over the line. I thought Kristoffer Ajer was unbelievable, so was Jeremie Frimpong until the sending off."

Lennon did guide Celtic to two trophies last season, but for this one, he can say this is his team and his tactics well and truly implemented on the side.

Added with that, Celtic are two points clear in the Premiership and with the two meeting once again later on this month, Lennon's side have the chance to pile more misery on Gerrard's men.

The Gers last won the League Cup in 2011, and this defeat will test the players, the staff and the managers mentally, as Gerrard will be hoping to use his experience from his playing days to try and rally his troops.