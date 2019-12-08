Mikael Lustig roasts Rangers on Instagram after Celtic win in League Cup final

Celtic made it ten trophies in a row following their win against Rangers today.

Mikael Lustig has absolutely roasted Rangers on Instagram after Celtic won a thrilling League Cup final 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Hampden.

The former Celtic man stated 'let's hear them cry' as he accompanied the caption with a picture of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who saw his penalty saved by Fraser Forster during the game.

It was one of the most dramatic Scottish games in recent history, with Rangers fans asking themselves how Morelos didn't score during the match, as Celtic showed grit and determination despite not being at their best.

Celtic's centre-back, Christopher Jullien, scored the only goal of the game in the second half, which came against the run of play, as Rangers were the best side for the majority of the match.

But in the end, it's Celtic's name that is on the trophy, as Lustig sent this message from his personal Instagram account about the win.

This is a big win for Celtic, and their second against their Old Firm rivals this season following that win at Ibrox in the Premiership earlier on in the season.

From a psychological perspective, it's a massive win for Celtic, who may now have that edge in their race to win yet another Premiership title - they are two points clear of their neighbours following those midweek results.

How that affects Rangers now, it remains to be seen, but Gerrard's side, who face Celtic later on this month at Parkhead, will now be asked a lot of questions of what they are about, and those answers will be put on a table in a couple of weeks.