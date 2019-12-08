Quick links

Micah Richards raves about Aston Villa man who 'wowed' him in training

Amir Mir
Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea fouls John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United...
Amir Mir
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Given the impact he has had, John McGinn has been one of Aston Villa's best signings in not just in recent years, but in recent decades.

Jack Grealish of Villa (L) and John McGinn of Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham,...

Micah Richards has shared how he was left 'wowed' by John McGinn when he first arrived for Aston Villa training last season.

Even though he didn't play, centre-back Richards was still at and training with Villa last term when they signed McGinn from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The young Scotsman came as an unknown figure to many, but it didn't take him long for him to become a fan favourite and then end up scoring the decisive goal which helped Villa earn promotion in May.

 

Speaking to Football Focus on BBC One (07/12/19 at 12:45 pm), Richards stated that McGinn just doesn't realise how good he is because he's too 'humble'.

“You watch Scottish football, mainly Celtic and Rangers and a little bit of Aberdeen,” Richards told Football Focus. “When he came, he only arrived for like £3 million. So, we were like 'who's this?'.

“Then when we see him train we were like 'wow'. Straight [from the off]. He didn't take time to bed in. The first training session, we knew how good he was.

“I don't think he knows how good he is because he plays a lot of it down. A very humble person. But for me, easily worth £30 or £40 million. He's got a humble approach. He's very hard-working and he likes to have a laugh and a joke. He can fit in anywhere. No ego and just wants to do better.”

John McGinn and Alan Hutton of Aston Villa celebrate promotion to the Premier League from their hotel balcony in front of fans after the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between...

Given the little money Villa paid for McGinn's services, the impact he has had during his 15 or so months at the club and where he has helped take the club, he is arguably one of Villa's greatest ever signings.

Whilst Steve Bruce left Villa Park on a sour note, he must be applauded for bringing him to the club because it's one of the best things that he did. 

What has stuck out, in particular, is McGinn's link up on the pitch and friendship off the pitch with Jack Grealish.

John McGinn of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa which is later disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match...

