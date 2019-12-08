Matt Le Tissier comments on 'unlucky' Liverpool's Divock Origi

The Liverpool star was an unused sub on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Le Tissier has named Liverpool's Divock Origi as the Premier League's unluckiest player.

The Belgian hitman returned to the bench and stayed there for the full 90 minutes as the Reds thumped Bournemouth 3-0 away from home on Saturday afternoon.

This came a matter of days after Origi scored twice in Liverpool's 5-2 mauling of Everton at Anfield in midweek.

Roberto Firmino's return to Jurgen Klopp's first XI saw the German drop Origi, and Le Tissier claims that the 24-year-old is in such a difficult situation by virtue of the options available to the manager.

He said on Sky Sports News, broadcast 7/12: "He’s probably one of the unluckiest footballers in the Premier League at the moment, given what’s in front of him, given who he has to get past to get into that team.

“Fair play to him, when he gets a chance in big moments, he stands up and makes himself be counted. He’s been terrific for them."

Le Tissier is right, and Origi has been dreadfully unlucky, but that's football and he'll understand the situation.

The former Lille star, who also scored in a Champions League final for Liverpool in June, will be well aware that Firmino is Klopp's first-choice number nine.

All he can do is impress is when called upon and he has become a very popular player on Merseyside for doing just that.