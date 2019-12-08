Marcelo Bielsa shares what he didn't like about Leeds yesterday

Leeds United went top of the Championship on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that his Leeds United team were poor when defending set pieces yesterday.

The Whites beat Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The John Smith's Stadium to move top of the Championship on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez did the damage for Leeds, who had four shots on target compared to the Terriers' three.

Bielsa's side also conceded seven corners but, despite keeping a clean sheet and moving top of the division, the Argentine isn't happy with how his side defended at times.

He told the club's official website: "In most of the match, but especially the second half, we defended the set-pieces badly.

“We could have scored more goals, but we could have received one goal as well."

This illustrates the Leeds boss's attitude and mentality. He demands perfection from his troops and more times than not he gets it.

Could United have conceded once or twice? Yes, but they didn't and that's why they have the best defence in the Championship.

In 20 league games, the Elland Road club have conceded only 10 goals, a huge reason as to why they're top of the league.