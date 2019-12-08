Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa shares what he didn't like about Leeds yesterday

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa (Left)
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United went top of the Championship on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that his Leeds United team were poor when defending set pieces yesterday.

The Whites beat Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The John Smith's Stadium to move top of the Championship on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez did the damage for Leeds, who had four shots on target compared to the Terriers' three.

Bielsa's side also conceded seven corners but, despite keeping a clean sheet and moving top of the division, the Argentine isn't happy with how his side defended at times.

 

He told the club's official website: "In most of the match, but especially the second half, we defended the set-pieces badly.

“We could have scored more goals, but we could have received one goal as well."

This illustrates the Leeds boss's attitude and mentality. He demands perfection from his troops and more times than not he gets it.

Could United have conceded once or twice? Yes, but they didn't and that's why they have the best defence in the Championship.

In 20 league games, the Elland Road club have conceded only 10 goals, a huge reason as to why they're top of the league.

Marcelo Bielsa , manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch