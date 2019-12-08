Marcelo Bielsa praise Leeds United player who has 'progressed' since last season

Leeds United are currently sitting top of the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa has praised Jack Harrison for 'progressing a lot' this season after he described how the Leeds man used to be at his 'worst' last season.

The Leeds manager stated that Harrison's crossing and his finishing used to be at his 'worst', as he praised the player for proving his worth during their 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Harrison provided yet another assist for his team, with Gini Alioski and Pablo Hernandez netting the goals during the second period.

After the game, Bielsa praised Harrison for changing his ways this season and progressing as a footballer, as he thinks that there is a clear improvement in his play when being in the final third.

Key to Harrison's consistency? "The answer is in the question," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "He crosses better and he finishes better.

"In the last season, he used to cross worst and he used to finish [even] worse. He has progressed a lot and it's down to him. He is a very professional player and he works a lot. He is always looking at every detail."

Leeds are now sitting top of the tree in the Championship table, but they can lose top spot on Sunday if West Brom are able to beat Swansea.

But the most pleasing thing for Leeds will be that they are eight points clear of third-placed Fulham after 20 games, as the top two are seemingly clawing themselves away from the chasing pack.

Despite such a lead, Bielsa won't allow his players or the fans to get too ahead of themselves because there is still a tough month ahead of them and the second half of the season is always tough for any team in the Championship.