Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa praises Oliver Casey

Oliver Casey was in action for Leeds United in the Yorkshire derby on Saturday.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that he did not expect Oliver Casey to play as well as he did against Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old central defender was in action for Leeds in the Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager did not start the match, but he came on as a substitute in the 85th minute, as the Whites won the Championship game.

Bielsa was pleased with the youngster, and he has suggested that Casey surprised him with his performance.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Casey: “Olly is a player who has developed a lot in the last month. He has a good character. He has a good defensive presence on the pitch.”

Bielsa added: “I was sure Olly could play today, but I wasn’t sure he would have a performance like today: calm and regular with balance.”

Talented player

Casey is only 19 years of age, and the match against Huddersfield was his first for Leeds in the league.

That Bielsa decided to bring him on in a Yorkshire derby underlines just how much the Argentine boss rates the teenager.

According to WhoScored, Casey had a pass accuracy of 100%, took five touches, and made one interception.

The win on Saturday means that Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 43 points from 20 matches.