Kyle Walker comments on title race after defeat, reacts to Liverpool form

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has told Sky Sports that he knows it will now be difficult to win the Premier League title.

City lost yet again on Saturday evening, as bitter rivals Manchester United strolled into the Etihad Stadium and claimed a 2-1 win.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the goals to give United all three points, with Nicolas Otamendi's late goal little more than a consolation for City.

Just hours earlier, Liverpool had racked up yet another win, this time beating Bournemouth 3-0 away from home to extend their lead over City.

Pep Guardiola's men are now 14 points behind Liverpool, which looks to be an insurmountable tally given that the Reds have lost just one league game since the start of last season – and that was to City themselves.

City lost four times last season, and have already matched that number this season, meaning a third straight Premier League title looks almost impossible now.

Having also dropped points last weekend, City just don't look themselves, and defender Walker has admitted that it will now be 'difficult' to win the title again.

Walker admitted Liverpool are 'on fire', and whilst City will keep fighting until it's over, he admitted that he can't really say with any real confidence that they can catch Jurgen Klopp's men.

“It’s going to be difficult, we all know that,” said Walker. “Liverpool are on fire, they’re getting wins and we’re not, it’s as simple as that.”

“We’ll keep fighting to the end, that’s all I can say now. I can’t say we can catch them because it’s a big gap. But we will fight till the end, until it’s mathematically over, that’s when we’ll give up,” he added.