Kalidou Koulibaly is exactly what Tottenham need

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want the powerful defender in January.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants a certain Kalidou Koulibaly in North London.

According to Eldesmarque, Mourinho wanted the Napoli stalwart at Manchester United and is now demanding that Spurs lure him away from Italy.

We're less than a month from the January transfer window, which means there'll be a lot of rumours swirling around shortly and many will be false.

But if this is true, and he winds up joining Tottenham, then it would be an unbelievable signing.

That's because Koulibaly is undeniably one of the world's best central defenders - and his £90 million price-tag reflects as much [The Times].

Plus, he is precisely what the Lilywhites need.

Davinson Sanchez is the only young and brilliant centre-back that Mourinho has. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are getting no younger, while there are question marks over Juan Foyth.

Long term, Sanchez needs somebody like Koulibaly alongside him. In fact, Tottenham, who conceded at least two goals in each of Mourinho's first four games in charge, probably need him as soon as possible.

The Portuguese head coach inherited a quality squad from Mauricio Pochettino, but adding the 28-year-old to it makes it a lot better.