Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Kalidou Koulibaly is exactly what Tottenham need

Shane Callaghan
Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli leaves the pitch after a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want the powerful defender in January.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli leaves the pitch after a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan,...

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants a certain Kalidou Koulibaly in North London.

According to Eldesmarque, Mourinho wanted the Napoli stalwart at Manchester United and is now demanding that Spurs lure him away from Italy.

We're less than a month from the January transfer window, which means there'll be a lot of rumours swirling around shortly and many will be false.

But if this is true, and he winds up joining Tottenham, then it would be an unbelievable signing.

 

That's because Koulibaly is undeniably one of the world's best central defenders - and his £90 million price-tag reflects as much [The Times].

Plus, he is precisely what the Lilywhites need.

Davinson Sanchez is the only young and brilliant centre-back that Mourinho has. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are getting no younger, while there are question marks over Juan Foyth.

Long term, Sanchez needs somebody like Koulibaly alongside him. In fact, Tottenham, who conceded at least two goals in each of Mourinho's first four games in charge, probably need him as soon as possible.

The Portuguese head coach inherited a quality squad from Mauricio Pochettino, but adding the 28-year-old to it makes it a lot better.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostantinos Manolas and Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli during the UEFA Champions League Group E match SSC Napoli v Liverpool Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch