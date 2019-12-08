Jurgen Klopp shares the most used word in Liverpool's dressing room

Liverpool continued their march in the Premier League after they comfortably beat Bournemouth on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp has shared that the most used word in Liverpool's dressing room is 'clean sheet' as he was delighted that his side were able to do just that during their 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Liverpool manager also stated that he is hoping that Dejan Loven having to go off during the first half against the Cherries was just 'cramp'.

Klopp rotated his squad once again at Dean Court, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mo Salah and Naby Keita scoring the only goals of the game for Liverpool.

After the game, Klopp raved about Liverpool's 'professional performance', shared what the most used word in the dressing room is and provided an update on Lovren.

"It was a professional performance, controlled, scoring wonderful goals," Klopp told BBC Sport. "We didn't want to make it exciting again so we wanted to control Bournemouth.

"The most used word in the dressing room at the moment is clean sheet - finally. Dejan Loven was hopefully cramp but apart from that, it was a perfect game. All-round nearly perfect day."

Klopp needed to rotate his players at some point because of the heavy fixture load heading their way in these coming weeks.

They are already at the start of it and one of their toughest matches will take place next week in the Champions League when they travel to Salzburg.

Whilst on paper Liverpool should secure all three points, the Austrian team did give them a tough time at Anfield and the Reds need something to progress to the knockout stages.