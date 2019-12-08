Quick links

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp says Harry Wilson has a future at Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Liverpool manager
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry Wilson is on loan at Bournemouth from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool manager

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told The Guardian that Harry Wilson has a future at the club.

Wilson joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger has been playing well for the Cherries and has established himself as an important player in manager Eddie Howe’s team.

The Wales international has made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Klopp has raved about Wilson, and the Liverpool boss has said that the youngster does have a future at Anfield, adding that his “shooting is world-class”.

 

Klopp told The Guardian about Wilson: “Of course he can [succeed at Anfield]. That’s why we loaned him, so he can make the steps. It would have been difficult for Harry and I would have loved to have had him here if we had another choice, especially when Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] was injured.

“You want to have these kinds of players but that is not the moment to decide. All the players we sent on loan have the chance to make it in the first team; otherwise we would have sold them.

“His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him, that is obvious, but the game is about more and that is what he has to improve and that is clear. To be involved as an offensive player you have to connect with other players.

“He has that, it is not like he doesn’t, but to get to the next level, he needs game-time at the highest level and that is why we loaned him to Bournemouth.”

Joshua King, Harry Wilson, Lloyd Kelly and Steve Cook of Bournemouth watch from the stands during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on...

Future at Liverpool

Wilson is a very good player who is only 22 years of age and can still improve and develop as a footballer.

The Wales international is very good on set-pieces, and if he is able to play consistently well this season, then he will certainly be able to break into the Liverpool first team during the 2020-21 campaign.

Harry Wilson of AFC Bournemouth runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 03, 2019 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch