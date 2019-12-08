Jurgen Klopp says Harry Wilson has a future at Liverpool

Harry Wilson is on loan at Bournemouth from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told The Guardian that Harry Wilson has a future at the club.

Wilson joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger has been playing well for the Cherries and has established himself as an important player in manager Eddie Howe’s team.

The Wales international has made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Klopp has raved about Wilson, and the Liverpool boss has said that the youngster does have a future at Anfield, adding that his “shooting is world-class”.

Klopp told The Guardian about Wilson: “Of course he can [succeed at Anfield]. That’s why we loaned him, so he can make the steps. It would have been difficult for Harry and I would have loved to have had him here if we had another choice, especially when Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] was injured.

“You want to have these kinds of players but that is not the moment to decide. All the players we sent on loan have the chance to make it in the first team; otherwise we would have sold them.

“His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him, that is obvious, but the game is about more and that is what he has to improve and that is clear. To be involved as an offensive player you have to connect with other players.

“He has that, it is not like he doesn’t, but to get to the next level, he needs game-time at the highest level and that is why we loaned him to Bournemouth.”

Future at Liverpool

Wilson is a very good player who is only 22 years of age and can still improve and develop as a footballer.

The Wales international is very good on set-pieces, and if he is able to play consistently well this season, then he will certainly be able to break into the Liverpool first team during the 2020-21 campaign.